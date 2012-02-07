LONDON, Feb 7 ICE gasoil futures continued to rally on Tuesday, supported by cold weather in Europe, but physical barge differentials fell as end-user demand remained elusive with traffic hindered by frozen rivers and canals. February ICE gasoil touched intraday highs of $1,003 a tonne, levels not seen since early May 2011. But traders and brokers said there was still little demand coming through as consumers continue to draw down from their existing heating oil stocks. With sub-zero temperatures across Europe, ice is blocking the river Danube in south Germany as well as a number of smaller German canals. "There is little demand but barges are tight and don't want to go down to the south (of Germany) because of the ice," one middle distillates broker said. "I am looking for a barge to go down the Main but so far nothing." She added that the Main was closed from the town of Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, along with many of the channels. Analysts at Deutsche Bank said that whilst a late season cold snap tends to pack less of a punch and gasoil stocks are generally healthy, a more severe cold period or consumer rush to buy might strain the European gasoil balance given a heavy refinery maintenance period this quarter. Demand for gasoil remains strong in the Mediterranean with Algeria drawing in large quantities to make up for a shortfall in domestic production and to meet growing demand. Its 335,000 barrel per day Skikda refinery will partially close in early May for improvement works. GASOIL * Four barges traded in the window, at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of $0.50-$1 a tonne fob ARA. This was down from Monday's trades which were flat to ICE gasoil. * Vitol sold all the barges, with BP buying two, Fina one and North Sea Group the other. * February ICE gasoil futures were up 0.71 percent at $995.25 a tonne by 1643 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $16.90 a barrel up from $16.70 a barrel around the same time on Monday. * The February/March contracts LGO-1=R were trading in a narrow backwardation of 50 cents a tonne, in from $1.25 a tonne on Monday. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Five diesel barges traded at premiums to February ICE gasoil of between $16-$16.25 a tonne fob ARA, down from Monday's premiums of $20-$22 a tonne. * Morgan Stanley, Totsa and BP were on the buy side whilst Vitol, Statoil and Shell were among the sellers. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two barges of jet fuel traded in the window at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $57 a tonne fob ARA, down from Monday's premiums of $59 a tonne. * KLM sold both barges to Shell and Morgan Stanley. * No cargoes traded in the window. * "The swaps are getting hit again today and buying is subdued with buyers holding out for lower levels," a jet fuel broker said. There was little firm price talk, he added. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded up at $711 a tonne fob ARA from $704-$707 a tonne on Monday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content were up a little at $683.75-$690 a tonne fob ARA, from $682.25-$688.00 a tonne in the previous session. * Fuel oil is expected to receive a boost from its use in power stations to generate electricity as natural gas imports from Russia have fallen during the cold spell. * Italy has already said it will switch to oil-fired plants to supplement its gas-fired electricity production and make up the shortfall caused by the shortage of Russian natural gas. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Keiron Henderson)