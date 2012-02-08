LONDON, Feb 8 European gasoil barge differentials weakened on Wednesday, giving up some of the recent gains as traders talked about subdued demand despite the cold spell gripping the region. Barges traded at deeper discounts on Wednesday to the ICE February gasoil contract, while the future also gave up gains. On Tuesday, the future contract had risen to intra-day highs not seen since May last year of $1,003.25 a tonne. Despite predictions that the cold weather could last until the end of the month, traders said demand remained pallid. Eyes are fixed on the latest weekly inventory data for Europe's oil hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, due tomorrow. In the United States, distillate stocks rose 1.17 million barrels to 146.58 million barrels, compared with a forecast for an average a drop of 700,000 barrels. GASOIL * Two gasoil barges traded in the window on Wednesday, with discounts to ICE February futures of minus $2 a tonne. Total and BP bought from Vitol, a broker said. The gasoil discounts were deeper than the ones seen on Tuesday of $0.50-$1 a tonne fob ARA. * February ICE gasoil futures fell 0.38 percent at $991.50 a tonne by 1723 GMT, while the March contract was down 0.33 percent to $991.25. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $16.49 a barrel up from a settlement on Tuesday of $17.26 a barrel. * The February/March contracts LGO-1=R were trading in a narrow backwardation of 25 cents a tonne. * One cargo of gasoil traded in North West Europe with Litasco buying from Vitol. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Two barges of diesel traded on Wednesday at premiums over ICE February futures of $14.00-$14.50 a tonne fob ARA, under Tuesday's premiums of $16-$16.25 a tonne. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two barges of jet fuel traded in the window at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $58 a tonne fob ARa, firming slightly from Tuesday's $57 a tonne fob ARA. * KLM sold to BP and Glencore to Shell. * No cargoes traded in the window. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded up at $712-$713 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's $711 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content fell to trade at $680-$685 a tonn fob ARA, down from $683.75-$690 a tonne the previous session. (Reporting by Zaida Espana, editing by William Hardy)