LONDON, Feb 9 Gasoil and diesel differentials firmed on Thursday as cold weather continued to bite in northwest Europe, but ice in canals and rivers has pushed gasoil stocks higher in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub. Gasoil independently held in ARA storage tanks rose 9 percent on Thursday to seven-month highs, according to data from Dutch oil consultant Pieter Kulsen. Traders and brokers reported that end-consumer demand still seemed sluggish, but the icing over of canals and rivers is also hindering vessels. "It is still -5 degrees during the day so most channels are closed," said a middle distillates broker based in Germany. "There is real trouble with the shipping." Hungary has also halted shipping on the Danube because of a build up of ice. Industry monitor Euroilstocks said European middle distillate inventories dipped by 1.9 percent in January month-on-month after freezing temperatures gripped the region late in the month. The colder weather raised hopes of a good February and a stronger March in terms of consumer demand for heating oil, but there are still plenty of unplaced cargoes, a trader said. "It is clear there is not much ullage around in addition to weak prompt demand," he added. Ullage is the distance between the top of the product and the top of the storage tank, which means tanks are still quite full. "Heavy barge congestions are taking away the demand," a diesel barge trader said. "There is probably more demand on gasoil but there is not much on diesel." Despite this mixed picture, a couple of 60,000 tonne diesel cargoes are thought to have been fixed to travel from the United States to Europe. This is against a backdrop of rising distillate stockpiles in the United States and falling demand. "Unless the upcoming winter heating season starts to get much colder, the current level of exports will likely continue especially with the cold spell in Europe," said Dominick Chirichella of the Energy Management Institute in the U.S. A middle distillates trader added that the Russian export programme remained strong, particularly for products coming out of Primorsk, the largest Russia port on the Baltic. "There is still a steady amount of vessels being fixed. Charterers say there are no problems fixing vessels as far as a few weeks out, despite the ice," he said. GASOIL * Two gasoil barges traded in the window flat to the February ICE gasoil contract, firming from Wednesday's trades which came at a discount of $2 a tonne fob ARA. * Mabanaft sold both barges to North Sea Group. * February ICE gasoil futures were up 0.78 percent at $998.75 a tonne by 1644 GMT. The February contract expires on Friday. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $15.91 a barrel, slipping from $16.49 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. * The February/March contracts LGO-1=R were trading in a backwardation of 75 cents a tonne, widening out from 25 cents a tonne in the previous session. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Some 14 barges of diesel traded in a busy session, with three trades booked against the new ICE low sulphur gasoil futures contract, which is based on a 10 ppm sulphur diesel barge specification. * North Sea Group sold three barges to BP at a discount to the February ICE low sulphur gasoil contract of $1 a tonne fob ARA. * Earlier this week ICE said that 934 lots, or 93,400 metric tonnes of low sulphur gasoil had been successfully delivered in what was the first physical delivery for the new contract. * The other trades came at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $15-$17 a tonne fob ARA, up from Wednesday's premiums of $14-$14.50 a tonne. * Buyers included BP, Morgan Stanley and Fina whilst sellers included Statoil, Shell and Litasco. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No barges traded in the window as no offers were made, although bids came at premiums to March ICE gasoil of $58 a tonne fob ARA. * "The market seems quiet with no real selling interest seen," a broker said. * No cargoes traded in the window but bids and offers came at premiums to March ICE gasoil of $58-$68 a tonne fon ARA. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded up at $725 a tonne fob ARA, from $712-$713 a tonne on Wednesday. * France, Italy and the UK are burning low sulphur fuel oil in power stations to meet the extra demand for heating during the extreme cold spell, but traders said they had not seen much fresh buying in the physical market. * "It has not had the effect that people expected," said one fuel oil trader. Instead, power stations have been drawing fuel oil from storage, with outgoings from tanks in the ARA hub, Kulsen confirmed. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content also rose in price to $691-$697 a tonne fob ARA from $680-$685 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)