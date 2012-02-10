LONDON, Feb 10 Gasoil differentials were under pressure on Friday in trade thinned by the expiry of the February contract. Physical deliveries of gasoil for the February futures contract fell sharply to 46,100 tonnes, or 461 lots, the InterContinental Exchange said on Friday as ample stocks limited activity despite freezing temperatures. The figure was less than just over one quarter of January's volume of 167,000 tonnes, or 1,670 lots, and the lowest level of activity since December 2008. Cold weather has yet to have a significant impact on prices of gasoil, as inventories held by consumers and refiners are ample, and purchasers are waiting for costs to come down, analysts said. Differentials have been supported by the closure of Petroplus refineries around Europe. Three companies have shown interest in buying the French Petit-Couronne refinery owned by Petroplus, including investor groups Gary Klesch and Goldsmith, a senior union representative told Reuters on Friday. Traders are watching to see the fate of Petroplus's UK Coryton plant. It needs a shipment of crude soon to prevent it closing down. Swiss trading house Vitol and two other companies are interested in leasing the UK's Coryton refinery from administrators, sources familiar with the discussions said on Thursday. GASOIL * Just one gasoil barge traded in the window at a $5 premium to the March ICE gasoil contract. This compared with a flat price to the February ICE gasoil contract on Thursday. * Gunvor sold to BP. * The February contract ICE gasoil contract expired on Friday at $997.75. March futures were trading at $995.25. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $16.29 a barrel, rising from $15.91 a barrel around the same time on Thursday. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Some six barges of diesel traded at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $16-$17 a tonne fob ARA, compared to premiums of $15-$17 on Thursday. * Total, Morgan Stanley and Total bought while Vitol, Conoco Philips and Statoil sold. * Two barges of 50 PPM specification gasoil for the German market traded at March gasoil futures plus $15 a tonne fob ARA. AIC sold both to Fina. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two barges traded in the window with BP and Shell selling both to Vitol at ICE March gasoil futures plus $55 a tonne fob ARA. This compared to bids at $58 a tonne on Thursday. * "Quiet today with expiry this morning," a trader said. * No cargoes traded in the window but bids came in at $56-$58 a tonne cif NWE over March ICE gasoil while offers were at of $63-$67 a tonne. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $714-$722 a tonne fob ARA, down from $725 a tonne on Thursday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content fell to $687-$692 a tonne fob ARA from $691-$697. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)