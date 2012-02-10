LONDON, Feb 10 Gasoil differentials were
under pressure on Friday in trade thinned by the expiry of the
February contract.
Physical deliveries of gasoil for the February futures
contract fell sharply to 46,100 tonnes, or 461 lots, the
InterContinental Exchange said on Friday as ample stocks
limited activity despite freezing temperatures.
The figure was less than just over one quarter of January's
volume of 167,000 tonnes, or 1,670 lots, and the lowest level of
activity since December 2008.
Cold weather has yet to have a significant impact on prices
of gasoil, as inventories held by consumers and refiners are
ample, and purchasers are waiting for costs to come down,
analysts said.
Differentials have been supported by the closure of
Petroplus refineries around Europe.
Three companies have shown interest in buying the French
Petit-Couronne refinery owned by Petroplus, including investor
groups Gary Klesch and Goldsmith, a senior union representative
told Reuters on Friday.
Traders are watching to see the fate of Petroplus's UK
Coryton plant. It needs a shipment of crude soon to prevent it
closing down.
Swiss trading house Vitol and two other companies are
interested in leasing the UK's Coryton refinery from
administrators, sources familiar with the discussions said on
Thursday.
GASOIL
* Just one gasoil barge traded in the window at a $5 premium
to the March ICE gasoil contract. This compared with a flat
price to the February ICE gasoil contract on Thursday.
* Gunvor sold to BP.
* The February contract ICE gasoil contract expired
on Friday at $997.75. March futures were trading at
$995.25.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $16.29 a
barrel, rising from $15.91 a barrel around the same time on
Thursday.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Some six barges of diesel traded at premiums to March ICE
gasoil futures of $16-$17 a tonne fob ARA, compared to premiums
of $15-$17 on Thursday.
* Total, Morgan Stanley and Total bought while Vitol, Conoco
Philips and Statoil sold.
* Two barges of 50 PPM specification gasoil for the German
market traded at March gasoil futures plus $15 a tonne fob ARA.
AIC sold both to Fina.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two barges traded in the window with BP and Shell selling
both to Vitol at ICE March gasoil futures plus $55 a tonne fob
ARA. This compared to bids at $58 a tonne on Thursday.
* "Quiet today with expiry this morning," a trader said.
* No cargoes traded in the window but bids came in at
$56-$58 a tonne cif NWE over March ICE gasoil while offers were
at of $63-$67 a tonne.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $714-$722 a tonne fob ARA, down from $725 a
tonne on Thursday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content fell to $687-$692 a tonne fob ARA from
$691-$697.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)