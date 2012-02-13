LONDON, Feb 13 Middle distillates differentials in northwest Europe slipped on Monday as demand remained muted with icy conditions hindering barge traffic, forcing households to use up their existing heating oil stocks. Traders and brokers said that the frozen waterways were still preventing barges from reaching markets in the interior of Germany and Switzerland. "We have still got temperatures of -10 degrees at night and -5 during the day, so no change yet," said one broker based in Germany. "I heard the river Donau is completely closed to traffic, also the Elbe and most of the channels." A diesel barge trader added that the frozen canals had closed some depots so barges are concentrated around the depots that are reachable. On the futures front, much of the focus is now moving to March/April following the expiry of the February ICE gasoil contract last week, a middle distillates trader said. "The cold weather is expected to die out but turnarounds are likely to still be felt as we move into March." He is also keeping an eye on Latin American demand to see if it stays strong enough to keep gasoil tight. "Cargoes are a bit perkier," he added. "More end of the month bids are popping up." GASOIL * Two gasoil barges traded in the window at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $3-$4 a tonne fob ARA, slipping slightly from Friday's premium of $5 a tonne. * BP and Shell bought the barges from North Sea Group. * March ICE gasoil futures were down 50 cents at $996.25 a tonne at 1640 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $15.48 a barrel, down from $16.29 a barrel around the same time on Friday. * The backwardation for March/April was at $4.75 a tonne. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Three barges of diesel traded at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $14-$16.50 a tonne fob ARA, falling from Friday's premiums of $16-$17 a tonne. * Litasco and Vitol were sellers and Mabanaft and BP were buyers. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Three barges traded in the window at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $53-$54 a tonne fob ARA, just down from Friday's premium of $55 a tonne. * Lufthansa and KLM were on the sell side, whilst BP and Shell were buyers. * No cargoes traded. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $721 a tonne fob ARA, at the upper end of Friday's $714-$722 a tonne trading range. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content changed hands at $688.50-$689.50 a tonne fob ARA, at the lower end of Friday's $687-$692 a tonne range. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)