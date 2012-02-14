LONDON, Feb 14 The backwardation between March and April ICE gasoil futures increased on Tuesday, with the front month still bid up due to Europe's cold spell while the prospect of spring in April was eating into the second month's contract price. Analysts expect the difference between the front month and second month contract to shrink, however, as the cold ebbs in Europe. Brokers have warned that despite the slightly firmer demand tone during the cold spell, reluctant consumers and frozen waterways have chipped at the price gains in recent sessions. "Rivers and channels are still frozen. We have snow again but it's a bit warmer, +1 (degree Celsius) during the day and -3 during the night," a broker said. "But the ice is about 20 cm thick so it takes time to open the waterways". The backwardation means end consumers are also putting off restocking, traders said, keen to hold out until the end of the winter cold to restock at cheaper prices. "The price of gasoil will remain however a problem for the European consumers," Jakob added. "At current oil prices, a weaker Euro/Dollar will make it even worse for European consumers". GASOIL * Mabanaft bought a barge of gasoil in the window from STR at a premium over March ICE gasoil futures of $3 a tonne fob ARA. * The premium was down slightly from Monday's $3-$4 a tonne fob ARA, and down from last Friday's premium of $5 a tonne. * March ICE gasoil futures dipped 0.08 percent lower at $995.75 a tonne at 1748 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $15.46 a barrel, having settled at $15.83 a barrel on Monday. * The backwardation for March/April stood at $4.50 a tonne from $4.25. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Four barges of diesel traded at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $16-$17 a tonne fob ARA, firmer from Monday's $14-$16.50 a tonne fob ARA, and regaining the levels seen at the tail end of last week of $16-$17 a tonne. * BP, Vitol and North Sea Group bought from Statoil, DS and Vitol. * On the diesel cargo front, BP bought a cargo of gasoil in North West Europe from Stasco at premiums over ICE of $19 a tonne cif NWE. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * LFC and KLM bought jet fuel barges from Shell in the window at premiums over ICE of $53 a tonne, slightly off Monday's $53-$54 a tonne. * No cargoes traded again on Tuesday, with bids and offers of between $57-$67 a tonne cif NWE. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur fell on Tuesday to trade at between $712.00-$712.25 a tonne fob ARA, down from Monday'sl level of $721 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content also registered falls, trading at $679.75-$682.25 a tonne fob ARA from Monday's $688.50-$689.50 a tonne. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)