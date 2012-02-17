LONDON, Feb 17 European gasoil barge prices were firmer on Friday, with traders saying the market was looking tighter after softening refining margins began to eat into supplies. The backwardated structure of the market means market players are being incentivised to sell all their current stock rather than storing. This, together with a dip in refining margins, means supply is getting tighter, supporting the stronger prices. The ICE future contract remains at highs not seen since May 2011, but concern is mounting that the strong prices in euro terms are helping further dent demand. In the Mediterranean, France's stockpiles managing body Sagess said it had received three valid offers for its tender to buy 350,000 cubic metres of diesel for delivery in Lavera between March 15-June 15. The body was still assessing the bids after launching the tender last week. GASOIL * Five gasoil barges traded in the window on Friday, with premiums flat to $2 per tonne fob ARA above the ICE March gasoil future, firmer from Thursday. The gasoil barges were for delivery at the tail end of February. * BP, Vitol, Gunvor and Mercuria bought from Statoil, BP and Vitol, according to a broker. * No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded. On Thursday, one trader said AIC sold to DS Mineraloel at $15 a tonne over ICE. * March ICE gasoil futures were 0.15 percent down at $1,002.50 a tonne by 1706 GMT, still at highs not seen since May 2011. The contract reached intraday highs of $1,010.75 a tonne earlier in the session. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $15.00 a barrel, firmer after settling at $14.22 a barrel around the same time on Thursday. * The backwardation for March/April stood at $2.75 a tonne, narrowing from $3.25 a tonne on Thursday. * In the North West of Europe, BP bought a cargo of gasoil from Vitol for Le Havre. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Nine diesel barges changed hands in the window at premiums to ICE March futures of between $19.50-$20.00 a tonne fob ARA, up from $18 a tonne fob ARA the previous session. * NSG, BP, Fina, Hetco, STR and Vitol bought from BP Statoil, Fina, CPCSL and BP. * In the Mediterranean market, Totsa bought a diesel cargo of French winter fuel from Vitol at ICE March plus $30 a tonne cif NWE. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * LFC and KLM bought two barges from BP at premiums over March ICE gasoil futures of $54 tonne fob ARA, unchanged from the previous session. * No cargoes traded in the window. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at between $716-$722 a tonne fob ARA, compared from Thursday's $717-$719 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent sulphur content, traded at $682.00-$684.50 a tonne fob ARA from $688-$689.50 a tonne on Thursday. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)