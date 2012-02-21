LONDON, Feb 21 Gasoil refining margins slipped further on Tuesday as oil prices remained supported by tension surrounding Iran, while rising temperatures in Europe weighed on the demand outlook for heating oil. "The Siberian winter is behind us, the domestic prices in Euro/Litre are extremely high and to see the consumers rush to refill we believe that we first need to see a flat price drop," said Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix in a note. The March ICE gasoil contract continued to trade at intraday highs not seen since May 2011. Otherwise, trading activity was thin, with many players busy with IP week petroleum industry gathering engagements in London this week. Crude oil pressured margins, as sources in Asia said Iran's top customers China, India and Japan were planning cuts of at least 10 percent in Iranian crude. GASOIL * Six gasoil barges traded in the window on Tuesday at a discount to ICE March gasoil futures of $0-$2 a tonne, slipping from flat on Monday and a $2 a tonne premium at the end of last week. * All trades took place between Vitol and North Sea Group. * Petrofina bought two barges of 50 ppm gasoil from North Sea Group at $16 a tonne premiums to ICE futures. * March ICE gasoil futures were 0.02 percent higher at $1,012.50 a tonne at 1730 GMT. * The contract built on Monday's intraday high, touching $1,014.75 a tonne earlier in the session, a high not seen since May 2011. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $15.25 a barrel, below Monday's close at $15.59 a barrel. * Backwardation for March/April continued to narrow, slipping to $1 a tonne around the same time, down from $2.75 a tonne the previous afternoon. * Vitol sold a cargo of gasoil to Glencore in the Mediterranean, while no cargoes traded in northwest Europe. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * No diesel barge trades were reported in the window for a second session. On Friday premiums to ICE March futures were at $19.50-$20.00 a tonne fob ARA. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * KLM sold a barge to Total at $55 a tonne over March ICE gasoil futures on Tuesday, up from $54 tonne the previous session. * No cargoes traded in the window, and BP was the only participant either bidding or offering during the session. * The bid/offer spread was at $66/$69 a tonne, around two dollars higher than on Monday. * High gasoil prices are dampening demand for jet fuel at the front of the curve. * "We are down to gasoil values at the moment, which says a lot about the relative strength of jet," said a trader. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at between $718-$737 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday, little changed from $718-$730 a tonne fob ARA on Monday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent sulphur content, traded at $$686-$689.25 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday, also little changed from 686.75-$688 a tonne fob ARA the previous day. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)