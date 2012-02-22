LONDON, Feb 22 Diesel barge differentials in northwest Europe slipped on Wednesday as volumes remained thin with traders continuing to attend conferences and receptions during the IP Week industry event in London. Underlying demand also remains muted as high euro-denominated product prices are deterring consumers. Brokers based in mainland Europe said that it was still very difficult for barges to travel down small German canals even though warmer weather over the past week has begun to melt some of the ice hindering shipping since the start of February. "Barges leave in convoys, but the Rhine is okay and every day the channels are better," a middle distillates broker said. Cracks remain healthy, however, after a fall in refinery utilisation rates in January to 81.36 percent, according to data from industry monitor Euroilstock. Middle distillates production was down 3.5 percent month-on-month, reflecting the loss of the Petroplus capacity. Fuel oil production held up relatively well, which analysts at JBC Energy said was in line with recent strength in the market, driven by Asian demand. "More recently, however, European fuel oil cracks have lost steam, largely in response to weaker Asian sentiment," the analysts said in a note. "Pressure stems from heavy inflows from the West and massive selling activity in the physical and swap markets. On top of this, support from China's bunker market has waned, while buying from independent refiners might also have slowed after the Lunar New Year." GASOIL * Six gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to ICE March gasoil futures of $0.25-$1 a tonne fob ARA, narrowing slightly from Tuesday's discounts of $0-$2 a tonne. * Gunvor and North Sea Group were on the buy side, whilst Vitol did all the selling. * March ICE gasoil futures were up 0.86 percent at $1,022.50 a tonne at 1645 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $14.34 a barrel, slipping from Tuesday's $15.25 a barrel. * The backwardation for March/April narrowed further to 25 cents a tonne, down from $1 a tonne around the same time in the previous session. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Just one diesel barge traded in the window, with Swiss trading house Mocoh buying 1,700 tonnes from ConocoPhillips at a premium to March ICE gasoil futures of $14.50 a tonne fob ARA. * This is down from Friday's trades at premiums to ICE March gasoil of $19.50-$20 a tonne fob ARA. No diesel barges have traded in the interim. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Shell sold a 2,000 tonne barge of jet fuel to BP at a premium to March ICE gasoil futures of $58 a tonne fob ARA, up from a premium of $55 a tonne in the previous session. * No cargoes traded but the bid-offer spread was at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $67-$70 a tonne fob ARA, up a little from Tuesday's range of $66-$69 a tonne. * A strike at Frankfurt airport will continue until the weekend, resulting in more flight cancellations and delays. The walkout began on Monday. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at $735-$749 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's range at $718-$737 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent sulphur content, traded at $697-$700 a tonne fob ARA, edging up from Tuesday's $686-$689.25 a tonne. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Keiron Henderson)