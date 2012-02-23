LONDON, Feb 23 Gasoil differentials moved further into negative territory on Thursday, with demand seen soft as Brent crude hit all-time peaks in euro terms, while milder weather is also seen pressuring prices. "We are moving out of winter and with temperatures in Europe for the next two weeks expected to be above normal there is no reason to expect a rush of consumer buying," said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland. "The shoulder season is always a delicate moment and there has never been a shoulder season with prices as high as today." Demonstrating that there is also a weak outlook in the United States, total demand for distillates in the United States fell to its lowest level since April 1997, data from the Energy Information Administration showed. Distillate stockpiles in the United States remained relatively robust, dipping 208,000 barrels, far less than expectations for a 1.4 million barrel drop. Underlying demand also remains muted as high euro-denominated product prices are deterring consumers. Gasoil inventories fell to 2.562 million tonnes from 2.675 million tonnes last week, data from oil analyst Pieter Kulsen showed. Warmer temperatures melted the frozen canals and rivers of northwest Europe, allowing barges to reach previously inaccessible inland depots. GASOIL * Just 2,000 tonnes of gasoil traded in the window at discounts to ICE March gasoil futures of $2 a tonne fob ARA, wider than the $0.25-$1 a tonne discount seen on Wednesday. * Vitol sold to China Oil Hong Kong. * March ICE gasoil futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,024.75 a tonne at 1651 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $15.21, up slightly from the $14.34 a barrel seen on Wednesday. * The backwardation for March/April rose to $1.75 a tonne from around 25 cents a tonne, down from $1 a tonne around the same time in the previous session. * No trades of German specification 50 PPM gasoil were reported, but the bid offer range was a $14-$16 a tonne premium to March gasoil futures. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * No diesel barge traded in the window. The bid offer was at ICE March gasoil futures plus $16-$17 a tonne fob ARA. That compared to a deal done at $14.50 a tonne done the previous session. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * There were no barge or cargo trades in the window. * There were offers for cargoes at ICE March gasoil futures plus $66-$68 a tonne fob ARA, slightly below $67-$70 a tonne bid-offer range seen on Wednesday. There was a bid at ICE gasoil futures plus $70 a tonne. * In the barge market, there was one bid at March gasoil futures plus $57 a tonne. This was in line with the trades at premiums of $58 a tonne seen on Wednesday. * A strike at Frankfurt airport will continue until the weekend, resulting in more flight cancellations and delays. The walkout began on Monday. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at $737-$750 a tonne fob ARA, inching higher from the $735-$749 a tonne range on Wednesday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent sulphur content, traded at $699-$700.75 fob ARA, compared to the $697-$700 a tonne range on Wednesday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)