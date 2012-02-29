LONDON, Feb 29 Gasoil prices slumped on Wednesday as a lack of demand in Europe and in other regions weighed on the outlook, knocking over a dollar off margins for refiners. The gasoil crack spread traded on ICE fell to a low of $13.10 a barrel in intraday trade, heading towards lows not seen since October last year. There was little buying interest in Europe as high oil prices deterred end-users from restocking inventories and little scope for exporting unwanted product to other regions as arbitrage windows remained shut. The diesel market fared slightly better, potentially supported by maintenance schedules in the Mediterranean, but fixtures were set to bring more product in from the East, and traders said there was also a possibility of imports arriving from other regions. A surprise draw in the United States may also have offered support. Diesel stocks fell by more than 3 million barrels last week, far exceeding expectations, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed. Gasoil stocks in turn were little changed amid weak demand. "In the case of distillate, in addition to lower production, the draw in inventories was heightened by a marked pick-up in implied diesel demand," wrote BNP Paribas strategists in a note. U.S. refinery utilisation also dropped unexpectedly, falling 1.9 percentage points against a forecast 0.2 percent increase. GASOIL * Trading activity picked up, with nine barges changing hands at minus $3-$4 a tonne fob ARA against March ICE futures, in line with the range on Tuesday. * Vitol sold all of the barges to BP, Mercuria, Gunvor and North Sea Group. * March ICE gasoil futures were down 1.79 percent at $1,004 a tonne at 1742 GMT, outpacing losses in crude. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R slipped to $13.29 a barrel, close to $1.50 a barrel below the previous close. * The March/April spread was trading at minus $1 a tonne, while the April/May spread was at minus $0.25 a tonne. The contango was still too slim to make restocking inventories attractive. * In the Mediterranean, no bids for cargoes were seen, but Litasco and Total offered cargoes. * No bids were seen in the NWE window either, while Vitol offered. * Two barges of German specification 50 PPM gasoil traded at $11 a tonne over March ICE futures, unchanged from Tuesday. * Mabanaft and OMNEO bought from Hetco and Vitol. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Diesel barge activity continued to be thin, with just two barges trading at $14 a tonne over March ICE futures. Hetco and Vitol sold to Omneo and Mabanaft. * Prices were slightly higher than Tuesday's $13-13.50 a tonne premiums to March ICE futures. * Greenenergy and ConocoPhilips bid for cargoes in the NWE window, while Shell and Vitol offered. No cargoes traded. * On Tuesday, Vitol also sold a cargo of diesel to ConocoPhilips in the window at $23 a tonne over April ICE futures. * In the Mediterranean, BP bid at $25 a tonne over March ICE futures. Total also bid, while Gunvor offered, but no cargoes traded. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * In the barge market, KLM sold two barges to BP at $61 a tonne over March ICE futures, $3 a tonne lower than on Tuesday. * Barge differentials have been more volatile this week, swinging from $58 a tonne on Monday to $64 a tonne on Tuesday * There were cargo trades in the window, and again BP was the only bidder, seeking a cargo at $67 a tonne premium. * Three sellers were seen in the window, with Vitol, BP and Eminent Energy all offering cargoes at $68-$70 a tonne premiums. * A court called an end to walkouts by airfield staff at Frankfurt, bringing to an end three weeks of walkouts at Europe's third-busiest airport in an increasingly bitter row over pay and conditions. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $744 a tonne on Wednesday, above Tuesday's discussion at $746.25-$753 a tonne fob ARA. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent sulphur content, traded at $688-$694 a tonne fob ARA, slightly below $695.75-$698 a tonne fob ARA traded on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jane Baird)