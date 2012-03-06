LONDON, March 6 Diesel differentials recovered on Tuesday, and the gasoil discount narrowed slightly as crude fell, but analysts and traders saw little scope for a longer term recovery as demand for both products will remain weak. A front month contango steady from the previous session of $3.25 a tonne, highlighted the lack of prompt demand and with spring approaching analysts saw little scope for recovery. Some traders saw the possibility of refinery run cuts as potentially providing some support for differentials. "Margin is so poor, may be fewer runs. Some (refineries) must start to have the idea," a trader said. "(But) demand remains harmed by flat price... so not that bullish." Demand for distillates has been sagging on both sides of the Atlantic and JBC sees this as a factor that will continue in the United States. "Since the beginning of the year, US distillate demand has been declining on average by 3.2 percent (on a four-week average). Given currently bearish indicators, we could see a continuation of this trend over the coming weeks," JBC Energy said in a note. GASOIL * Some five barges traded in the window at discounts to March ICE gasoil futures of $2-$2.50 a tonne fob ARA, a smaller discount than Monday's $3 a tonne. * Shell, sold all the barges, Gunvor, BP and Mercuria bought. * March ICE gasoil futures were down 1 percent to $1,004.25 a tonne at 1633 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R continued to recover, up at $12.80 barrel from $12.39 a barrel around the same time on Friday. * The contango for March/April was at $3.25 a tonne, out in line with Monday. * No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded. On Monday barges traded at March ICE gasoil futures of $7 a tonne. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Eight diesel barges traded at premiums to March ICE gasoil of $15-$17, up from the $14-$15 a tonne on Monday. * China Oil Hong Kong, Morgan Stanley, Mocoh and North Sea Group, BP and Vitol, SK Energy and Conoco Philips sold. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * One barge changed hands at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $67 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $60 a tonne trade seen on Monday. * Litasco sold to Shell. * No cargoes traded. There were offers at $69.50 and $72 plus April gasoil futures. There were bids at premiums of $68-$73 a tonne cif NWE. * This compares with the bids and offers in the $71-$74 range on Monday. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $750-$750.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $757-$757.50 a tonne range seen on Monday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $696.25-$698.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $701-$705 a tonne range on Monday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)