LONDON, March 7 The contango at the front end of the ICE gasoil curve widened on Wednesday, boosting activity as barge traders began to look for storage plays, although overall demand remained subdued. Contango for March/April was out at $4.50 a tonne, encouraging more activity in the window. "I think we have reached the turning point - people are looking for barrels to store," said one middle distillates barge trader. He added that the contango needs to widen a bit further to make the play worthwhile, but said current levels were a good place to start. Weak economies and high flat prices for gasoil and diesel continue to destroy demand in Europe, traders and brokers said. Despite this, traders said the market was pretty balanced as supply has fallen a bit. Cargoes that had been coming to Europe to fill the gap during seasonal refinery maintenance have now dwindled. "Everyone got pretty excited about the arbitrage window for cargoes from the East opening up, but so far we have not really seen much fixed," said one middle distillates trader. "A lot has failed." However, cargoes from the west coast of India have picked up and exports to Europe for March look to be back to normal after February's lows due to turnarounds, he said. "The Med has become pretty firm, which has helped to divert some of the cargoes that would normally have gone to northwest Europe," he added. In the United States, the Energy Information Administration said that distillate stocks had fallen 1.94 million barrels week on week, more than a consensus forecast for a 1.5 million barrel draw. However, distillate demand over the last four weeks was down 7.6 percent year on year. GASOIL * Some 12 barges traded in the window at discounts to March ICE gasoil futures of $1-$1.50 a tonne fob ARA, firming slightly from Tuesday's discounts of $2-$2.50 a tonne. * BP and Trafigura were on the buy side, whilst sellers included Shell, Morgan Stanley and Vitol. * March ICE gasoil futures were up 0.4 percent to $1,010 a tonne at 1646 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $12.61 a barrel, down slightly from $12.80 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. * The contango for March/April was at $4.50 a tonne, widening out from $3.25 a tonne on Tuesday. * No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Just two diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $20 a tonne fob ARA, up from premiums of $15-$17 a tonne on Tuesday. * North Sea Group bought both barges from Vitol. * In the northwest Europe market, ConocoPhillips bought a cargo of French winter specification diesel from Vitol. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No barges traded in the window but bids came at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $67 a tonne fob ARA, with one offer at a premium of $70 a tonne. * This was in line with Wednesday's trade at $67 a tonne fob ARA. * Shell sold a jet fuel cargo to Morgan Stanley at a premium to April ICE gasoil futures of $69 a tonne cif NWE, at the lower end of Tuesday's bid-offer range of $68-$73 a tonne cif NWE. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $753-$757 a tonne fob ARA, up from $750-$750.50 a tonne on Tuesday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $696.75-$699 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Tuesday's $696.25-$698.50 a tonne range. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jason Neely)