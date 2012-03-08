LONDON, March 8 Gasoil barge prices in northwest Europe rose on Thursday, supported by an increase in backwardation at the front of the curve encouraging end-users to make purchases and signs of strength in the Mediterranean. Egypt bought up to 20 cargoes of gasoil for delivery between March and June via a tender on Thursday, traders said. Trading giant Glencore won over half of the cargoes awarded. Prices ranged between premiums of $19.90-$21.25 a tonne over Mediterranean prices. Gasoil stocks in Europe's oil trading hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp fell to 2,498 thousand tonnes for 2,535 thousand tonnes, weekly data from independent Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen showed on Thursday. Optimism about Greece also helped fuel gains in prices. The euro rose to a global session high against the dollar on the positive news about the Greece debt swap deal, stirring up "risk-on" trades on oil futures, other commodities as well as equities. GASOIL * Some 10 barges traded in the window at discounts of 50 cents to zero against March ICE gasoil futures, up from discounts of $1-$1.50 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday. * Total, China Oil Hong Kong and Trafigura bought from Vitol, Shell and Morgan Stanley. * March ICE gasoil futures were up 2.51 percent at $1,031.25 a tonne at 1702 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $13.18 a barrel, up from $12.61 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. * The contango for March/April was at $3.75 a tonne, widening by 50 cents from the previous close. * No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded. * In the cargo market, there were no bids or offers in northwest Europe. In the Mediterranean, there were no offers either, and Glencore withdrew a bid. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Four diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $20 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Wednesday's prices. * VSA sold to Morgan Stanley and China Oil Hong Kong. * In the northwest European market, BP bought a cargo of UK specification diesel from Shell. Vitol also offered, while Mercuria bid at March plus $31 a tonne and Morgan Stanley bid at March plus $22 a tonne. * In the Mediterranean, Vitol sold at cargo of French winter specification diesel to Total. China Oil Hong Kong bid at $29 a tonne over March ICE futures, while BP and Gunvor were also seeking cargoes. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No barges traded in the window for a second session. On Tuesday, a barge traded at $67 a tonne over March ICE futures. * Shell bid at $68 a tonne over March ICE futures, while BP bid at $65 a tonne over April ICE futures and Morgan Stanley bid at $61 a tonne over April ICE futures. No offers were seen. * One cargo traded at $69 a tonne over April ICE futures, in line with Wednesday's prices. BP sold to Morgan Stanley. * Total bid for a cargo at $70 a tonne over April ICE futures, while Vitol offered a cargo in the window. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $765-$767 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday, up from the previous sessions talk at $753-$757 a tonne fob ARA. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $705-$706.50 a tonne fob ARA, up from$696.75-$699 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by William Hardy)