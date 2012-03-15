LONDON, March 15 Diesel differentials held firm on Thursday, supported by lower refinery activity, but traders said that high prices were likely to limit further upside. Gasoil hit its highest level since April on Wednesday, though it fell back after Reuters quoted two UK sources as saying Britain had agreed to cooperate with the United States in releasing strategic oil reserves later this year. However it was still at levels considered to be damaging to demand, though cuts from refiners were seen as supportive. "Lower European runs have provided some support for the structure in gasoline and ICE gasoil (both crack and spreads) and some pressure on the Brent structure (front spreads)," Olivier Jakob at Petromatrix said in a note to clients. Weekly inventories of fuel oil independently held in Europe's oil trading hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp touched an all-time high of 1.1 million tonnes, data from independent Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen showed on Thursday. Fuel oil stocks have been building up in the region over the month, partly due to the closure of the West-to East arbitrage window. The jump in inventories follows a 26 percent rise the previous week that accompanied weakening demand for fuel oil in Asia. GASOIL * One gasoil barge traded in the window at a discount to April ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne fob ARA, in line with the $3.50-$4 a tonne range on Wednesday. * China Oil Hong Kong sold to Trafigura. * April ICE gasoil futures were down 1.1 percent at $1,027.75 a tonne at 1643 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $14.18 a tonne, up from $13.66 a barrel on Wednesday. * April/May LGO-1=R was in a contango of just 25 cents a tonne, narrowing from a $1 a tonne contango on Wednesday. * No 50 ppm German specification gasoil barges traded. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Some 25,000 tonnes of diesel changed hands in the diesel market with BP buying all but one barge. Mabanaft was the other buyer, with Vitol, Statoil, Shell, Conoco Philips and Hetco all selling. * Barges trades at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures of $19-$20 a tonne fob ARA, just below the $19.50-$21 a tonne range seen on Wednesday. * Traders said demand would likely be constrained at these levels with the price of futures at their current elevated levels. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * One cargo traded in the window at April gasoil futures plus $72 a tonne cif NWE. Morgan Stanley bought from BP. * One barge traded at April ICE gasoil futures plus $66 a tonne. * "(The market) has picked up a bit today. Contango on the screen has come in so seems a few more barrels available at moment," a broker said. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $745-$749 a tonne fob ARA, slightly below the $757-$761 a tonne on Wednesday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content also traded down at $698-$701 a tonne fob ARA, down from $711.50-$714 a tonne fob, the previous session. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)