LONDON, April 24 Gasoil and diesel refining margins stayed firm on Tuesday, supported by refinery outages, but traders saw potential for weakness as capacity comes back online. Refineries in India have had unexpected shutdowns for maintenance, supporting demand from the East. "Reliance and some other Indian refineries are supporting the East on top of regular turnarounds there," a trader said. "But overall gasoil cracks should trend lower as western, refinery capacity returns." Traders are looking at the outlook for bankrupt Petroplus refineries as their permanent closure would further pressure supply and support margins. The future of Petroplus' UK refinery Coryton, will be decided by the middle of May, when the current deal supplying it with crude runs out, administrator PwC said on Tuesday. GASOIL * There were no gasoil barge trades in the window, but bids came at a discount of $3 to May ICE gasoil futures, whilst offers were flat to the futures in line with the bids and offers the previous day. * May ICE gasoil futures were up 0.6 percent at $992.50 a tonne by 1543 GMT, outperforming Brent crude, which was down 58 cents at $118.21. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $14.98 a barrel, up from the close on Monday of $13.61. * The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was at $4.25, just a shade narrower than the $4.50 a tonne on Monday. * One 50 ppm gasoil barge traded, at premiums to May ICE gasoil futures of $7.50 a tonne fob ARA, below the $10-$11 premium on Monday. Vitol bought from North Sea Group. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Eight diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $16-$17 a tonne fob ARA, just higher than the $15-$17 a tonne range on Monday. * Hetco and Morgan Stanley sold while North Sea Group, and Morgan Stanley bought. AIC appeared on both sides of trades. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Some 2,000 tonnes of jet fuel transported in barges traded at premiums to May ICE gasoil futures of $66 a tonne fob ARA, at the lower end of the $66-$67 a tonne range seen on Monday. * KLM sold to BP. * No cargoes traded but bids and offers came in the $72-$77 a tonne cif NWE range, slightly above the $70-$76 a tonne range on Monday. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $724-$736 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $721-$730 a tonne range seen on Monday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur traded at $682=$686 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $673.25-$674.50 a tonne range on Monday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)