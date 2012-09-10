LONDON, Sept 10 Middle distillates differentials remained firm on Monday as tight supplies continued to dog the market, although the session was fairly quiet as some traders have travelled to Singapore for a major conference. Market participants remain bullish about the outlook for diesel and jet given the autumn maintenance schedule and unplanned refinery outages in the United States and Venezuela, which have diverted product flows from the Far East. "If the market stays as it is now, then it will be strong for the whole month and the beginning of October too," a trader said. "In Europe the market has been short for some time now," a broker added. "There was some talk about Canadians buying up diesel as early as last month anticipating further tightness." Venezuela's Amuay refinery is beginning to ramp up capacity again, which may provide some relief, whilst another trader was eyeing developments at refineries on the West Coast of India. "It would be interesting on the diesel front to see the 500 ppm market soften as this would mean an additional amount of 10 ppm from the likes of Reliance," he said. He thought these refineries could be close to moving from maximising 500 ppm to maximising diesel production. This could help ease some of the tightness in Europe. GASOIL * Two gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to September ICE gasoil of $3 a tonne fob ARA. This was in line with Friday's deals at discounts of $3-$3.50 a tonne. * Shell bought a barge from North Sea Group and another from Vitol. * September ICE gasoil futures were down 0.13 percent at $984.25 a tonne at 1629 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $18.16 a barrel, pretty much unchanged from $18.12 a barrel around the same time on Friday. * The contango at the front of the ICE gasoil curve LGO-1=R widened to $2.50 a tonne for September/October from $1.00 a tonne on Friday as expiry approached. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Two diesel barges traded in the window, both of which were intermediate quality. * Vitol sold a barge to Morgan Stanley at a premium to October ICE gasoil futures of $32 a tonne fob ARA. Shell also sold a barge to Morgan Stanley at a premium to September ICE gasoil futures of $35 a tonne fob ARA. * This was in line with Friday's trade at premiums to September and October ICE gasoil futures of $33-34 a tonne. * No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded as there were no offers. The last bid came at a premium of $14 a tonne fob ARA, weakening from Friday's $20 a tonne bid. * Total bought a cargo of French winter diesel from Vitol at a premium to October ICE gasoil futures of $50 a tonne cif NWE. This was up from Friday's trades at premiums of $45-$46 a tonne. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Three jet fuel barges traded, at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $96-$97 a tonne fob ARA. This was in line with Friday's bids. * BP was the only buyer. It bought a barge from Lufthansa and two from Shell. * No cargoes traded, but bids and offers came at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $95-$101 a tonne fob ARA. Friday's bid-offer range was wider at $93-$105 a tonne over. * A jet fuel broker said it didn't look as if inventory levels would improve any time soon as refineries continue to maximise diesel production. "Added to that, there is upcoming maintenance and the strength of the U.S. and Far East," he said. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $713-$716 a tonne fob ARA, up from Friday's trades at $710-711 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $651.50-$652 a tonne fob ARA, up from $645.25-648 a tonne fob ARA in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)