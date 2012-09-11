LONDON, Sept 11 European diesel refining margins
rose on Tuesday, and traders saw potential for persisting
strength in the north west though they were seen pressured in
the Mediterranean.
"North West Europe maintenance will be quite high, so
differentials should strengthen, but Ras Lanuf (Libya) coming
back and the light crude coming in will see the Med weaken," a
trader said.
He said that Mediterranean margins would be pressured by
light sweet crude coming into the region from West Africa, which
previously would have been shipped to the increasingly fuel
self-sufficient United States.
Crude oil and oil product inventories fell in August
compared to July, data from Euroilstock showed.
Fuel oil saw the biggest drop, sliding by 1.3 percent
compared with July and falling 13.9 percent compared with August
2011, with a fire at Venezuelan refinery Amuay causing drawdowns
in stocks globally.
"The fire at the Venezuelan Amuay refinery will eventually
affect regional fuel oil movements but in the immediate
aftermath existing customers are being supplied from storage,"
BNP Paribas said in a note.
GASOIL
* Two gasoil barges traded in the window, one at a discount
to September ICE gasoil of $2.50 a tonne fob ARA, the other at
October minus $5 a tonne. This was little changed from the $3 a
tonne discount to September gasoil futures the previous day.
* Shell bought a barge from Gunvor while Statoil bought from
Vitol.
* September ICE gasoil futures were up 0.81 percent
at $996.25 a tonne at 1554 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $18.79 a barrel,
up slightly from the $18.16 a barrel around the same time on
Monday.
* The contango at the front of the ICE gasoil curve
retreated to nothing as expiry approached on Wednesday
LGO-1=R.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Eight diesel barges traded in the window, all of which
were intermediate quality.
* The barges traded at ICE October gasoil futures of
$35-$36.50 a tonne fob ARA, above the $32-$35 a tonne range on
Monday.
* Vitol sold five of the barges, with Statoil and Shell
selling the others. Moran Stanley, Total and North Sea Group
bought.
* Vitol sold two cargo of diesel in North West Europe to
Total at ICE gasoil futures plus $45 and $51 a tonne cif New
respectively. Litasco also sold to Total at a premium of $50 a
tonne.
* No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded as there were no offers.
There were no bids and there was a bid at a premium to ICE
October gasoil futures of $21 a tonne.
* Total bought a cargo of French winter diesel from Vitol at
a premium to October ICE gasoil futures of $50 a tonne cif NWE.
This was up from Friday's trades at premiums of $45-$46 a tonne.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* One barge traded at CCM minus $1 a tonne cif NWE. This
compared to the $96-$97 a tonne over October gasoil futures the
previous day.
* No jet fuel cargoes traded. There were bids from BP, Total
and Morgan Stanley in the $94 to $96 a tonne fob ARA range over
ICE October gasoil futures, and offers from Vitol at premiums of
September plus $100 a tonne.
* This compared to bids and offer premiums of $95-$101 a
tonne fob ARA to October ICE gasoil futures on Monday.
* These levels are relatively elevated. "Planned maintenance
and low stocks are helping," a broker said.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $715-$716 a tonne fob ARA, up from the
$713-$716 a tonne on Monday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $652-$652.75 a tonne fob ARA, up from
$651.50-$652 a tonne the previous session.
* "There is support everywhere, the arbitrage from the U.S.
and the East doesn't look very good and stock levels are very
low," said a trader.
(Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)