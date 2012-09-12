LONDON, Sept 12 Jet fuel prices continued to fall on Wednesday after hitting over one-year highs last week, as the supply situation began to ease with the end of summer vacation demand. Arbitrage flows into Europe rose as the global market settled following refinery outages in California and Venezuela that tightened world supplies. The process was helped by the restart of the Venezuela refinery. Diesel stayed rangebound due to firm demand and still low supplies. More jet cargoes were expected to come from India and the Persian Gulf but no Asian cargoes have been seen yet, said a jet trader. The market was still relatively tight however, due to low inventories. "Jet gets tight in summer then consumption falls," said a distillates trader. A tender for a range of products including jet fuel and gasoil from Libya's 220,000 barrel per day refinery closed on Wednesday. The refinery restarted at the end of August after many delays. The tender is for fourth quarter loading cargoes but volumes were left open-ended, added the jet trader. The result of a small sell tender for a cargo of 10ppm diesel from Turkish refiner Tupras did not emerge. The state refinery rarely sells the ultra-low diesel. A trader surmised the company probably desulphurised too much of its 0.1 percent gasoil purchases. India's privately owned Essar Oil offered a rare diesel cargo for export, its first in nearly two years, as domestic demand slowed due to monsoon rains. Indian diesel exports, including from Essar, are expected to rise in the future once India cuts back its fuel subsidies. The country will have to raise the price of heavily subsidised fuels such as diesel, Oil Minister Jaipal Reddy said, indicating that hikes could be announced within a week. September gasoil futures expired on Wednesday. Physical deliveries of gasoil for the contract amounted to 190,000 tonnes, or 1,900 lots, up from 100,000 tonnes in the previous month. Changes in weekly U.S. oil product stocks were mixed. The Energy Information Administration said U.S. gasoline inventories fell 1.18 million barrels to 197.72 million barrels. Analysts had expected a larger draw. Distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 1.48 million barrels to 128.55 million barrels, compared with the analysts' average forecast for an increase of 200,000 barrels. GASOIL * Three gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to the October ICE gasoil futures of $1.00, $3.00 and $4.00 a tonne fob ARA compared with Tuesday's deal at discounts of $2.50 to $5.00 a tonne. * North Sea Group and Trafigura sold to Mercuria and Glencore. * September ICE gasoil futures expired at $1,006.00 a tonne, up 0.95 percent from Tuesday's close of $996.50. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $19.10 a barrel, up from $18.79 a barrel at around the same time on Tuesday. * The backwardation at the front of the ICE gasoil curve LGO-1=R widened to $4.00 a tonne. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Twelve diesel barges traded in the window, all of which were intermediate quality. * The barges traded at ICE October gasoil futures of $35.00-$36.00 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Tuesday's deal at $35-$36.50 a tonne. * SKEE, Vitol, AIC and Unipec were sellers and BP, Morgan Stanley, Glencore, Omneo and Total were buyers. * SK Energy sold two cargoes to Total in Nortwest Europe at ICE October gasoil futures plus $48 and $52 a tonne cif NWE, just above Tuesday's deals at gasoil futures plus $45 and $51 a tonne. * No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded but there was a bid at October gasoil futures plus $17.50 and an offer at plus $20.00. * Total bought a cargo of French winter diesel from Vitol At 10ppm cif NWE high quote plus $3.00. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No barges traded in the window. Only one bid surfaced from Shell at ICE October gasoil futures plus $90 a tonne fob ARA. This was down compared with deals done earlier in the week at $96-$97 a tonne over October gasoil futures. * No jet fuel cargoes traded. There were bids from BP, Total, Morgan Stanley and Shell but only one offer from Vitol. * Morgan Stanley bid to CCM minus $1.00 and October gasoil futures plus $92.00, Total to CCM -$0.50, BP bid CCM plus $1.00 to$3.50 and Shell bid at CCM plus $0.50 and $1.00. Vitol withdrew at CCM plus $4.00. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $718-719 a tonne fob ARA, up slightly from $715-$716 a tonne on Tuesday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $654-$655.25 a tonne fob ARA, up from $652-$652.75 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)