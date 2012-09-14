LONDON, Sept 14 Diesel barge prices fell on
Friday as the reopening of the trans-Atlantic arbitrage window
and the restart of Libya's largest refinery are expected to ease
tight supplies.
Several market participants said the arbitrage window for
diesel cargoes from the United States had opened but no firm
fixtures surfaced. Europe is structurally short of diesel and
depends on arbitrage cargoes.
Recent major refinery outages in California and Venezuela
as well as closures in the U.S. Gulf due to tropical storm Isaac
had disrupted flows to the region. Imports from Asia also fell
as traders tried to fill the gap in the American market.
Rising exports from Libya's 220,000 barrel per day Ras Lanuf
refinery are expected to start to put pressure on distillates,
particularly jet fuel.
"On the jet side, people are wondering what the effects of
Ras Lanuf exports will be," said one broker.
Swaps on jet barge differentials hit their highest level
since March 2011 last week when the Libyan civil war was heating
up. Swaps for the front month have sunk nearly $20 since Sept. 6
to just below $80 a tonne fob ARA.
Libyan-owned energy group Tamoil will shut its Swiss 78,000
barrel per day refinery for maintenance for several weeks from
Sept. 21, a spokesperson for the group said on Friday.
A crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 180,000 barrels per
day Russian Syzran refinery owned by Rosneft is halted for
maintenance from Sept. 13 to Oct. 22.
Kenya's energy regulator raised fuel prices on Friday,
saying this was due to rising international crude oil and
refined product prices, increasing the likelihood of higher
inflation.
This follows India's recent announcement that it would raise
the price on its heavily subsidised diesel. Diesel accounts for
more than 40 percent of India's refined fuel consumption.
GASOIL
* Four gasoil barges traded at discounts to the October ICE
gasoil futures of $4 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Thursday's
deals.
* North Sea Group sold all the cargoes to Mercuria, Cargill
and Noble.
* One barge of 50 ppm gasoil traded at a premium to October
gasoil futures of $17 a tonne fob ARA, down from $21-$22 a tonne
in the previous session. North Sea Group sold to DS.
* At 1555 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were down
0.87 percent at $1,013.50 a tonne.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $18.82 a barrel,
up slightly from $18.16 a barrel around the same time on
Thursday.
* The October/November backwardation LGO-1=R was at $2.75,
widening from Thursday's close at $2.25 a tonne.
* In the Mediterranean, Gunvor offered Spanish winter gasoil
a cargo at mean cif minus $1.25 a tonne cif Genoa.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Eight diesel barges of intermediate quality traded. Vitol
sold seven cargoes to Morgan Stanley, Total and BP. Shell sold
one cargo to Morgan Stanley.
* The deals were done at premiums to October gasoil futures
of $29-30 a tonne fob ARA, down from $30-$33 a tonne fob ARA
premiums seen in the previous session.
* Three cargoes of French winter diesel traded in the
northwest Europe market. Mercuria bought from Vitol at a
combination price of 10ppm cif Northwest Europe high plus $2.00
and October gasoil futures plus $50 a tonne.
* Total bought two cargoes from Vitol at 10ppm cif NWE high
plus $5.50 and October gasoil futures plus $50 a tonne and the
second at October gasoil futures plus $44.00 a tonne.
* These deals were above Thursday's levels of $44-$46
premiums to gasoil futures.
* In the Mediterranean, Gunvor offered a cargo of French
winter diesel at the high Mediterranean cif quote at flat before
withdrawing.
* Glencore bid at mean cif Med minus $2.00 and Total bid at
a combination price of high cif Med minus $5.00 and October
gasoil futures plus $31.00 a tonne.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* No barges traded in the window as no bids or offers
surfaced. On Thursday, bids came at premiums to October ICE
gasoil of $87 a tonne fob ARA, continuing to fall from recent
highs.
* No jet fuel cargoes traded either. Bids came at premiums
to October ICE gasoil futures of $90-$94 a tonne cif NWE, up
from $88-$91 a tonne cif NWE. BP, Shell and Morgan Stanley bid
while Vitol offered one cargo at CCM plus $4.00.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $725-$726 a tonne fob ARA, up from
deals done at $720 a tonne on Thursday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $663.50-$665 a tonne fob ARA, up from
$658-$659 a tonne in the previous session.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Alison Birrane)