LONDON, Sept 14 Diesel barge prices fell on Friday as the reopening of the trans-Atlantic arbitrage window and the restart of Libya's largest refinery are expected to ease tight supplies. Several market participants said the arbitrage window for diesel cargoes from the United States had opened but no firm fixtures surfaced. Europe is structurally short of diesel and depends on arbitrage cargoes. Recent major refinery outages in California and Venezuela as well as closures in the U.S. Gulf due to tropical storm Isaac had disrupted flows to the region. Imports from Asia also fell as traders tried to fill the gap in the American market. Rising exports from Libya's 220,000 barrel per day Ras Lanuf refinery are expected to start to put pressure on distillates, particularly jet fuel. "On the jet side, people are wondering what the effects of Ras Lanuf exports will be," said one broker. Swaps on jet barge differentials hit their highest level since March 2011 last week when the Libyan civil war was heating up. Swaps for the front month have sunk nearly $20 since Sept. 6 to just below $80 a tonne fob ARA. Libyan-owned energy group Tamoil will shut its Swiss 78,000 barrel per day refinery for maintenance for several weeks from Sept. 21, a spokesperson for the group said on Friday. A crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 180,000 barrels per day Russian Syzran refinery owned by Rosneft is halted for maintenance from Sept. 13 to Oct. 22. Kenya's energy regulator raised fuel prices on Friday, saying this was due to rising international crude oil and refined product prices, increasing the likelihood of higher inflation. This follows India's recent announcement that it would raise the price on its heavily subsidised diesel. Diesel accounts for more than 40 percent of India's refined fuel consumption. GASOIL * Four gasoil barges traded at discounts to the October ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Thursday's deals. * North Sea Group sold all the cargoes to Mercuria, Cargill and Noble. * One barge of 50 ppm gasoil traded at a premium to October gasoil futures of $17 a tonne fob ARA, down from $21-$22 a tonne in the previous session. North Sea Group sold to DS. * At 1555 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were down 0.87 percent at $1,013.50 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $18.82 a barrel, up slightly from $18.16 a barrel around the same time on Thursday. * The October/November backwardation LGO-1=R was at $2.75, widening from Thursday's close at $2.25 a tonne. * In the Mediterranean, Gunvor offered Spanish winter gasoil a cargo at mean cif minus $1.25 a tonne cif Genoa. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Eight diesel barges of intermediate quality traded. Vitol sold seven cargoes to Morgan Stanley, Total and BP. Shell sold one cargo to Morgan Stanley. * The deals were done at premiums to October gasoil futures of $29-30 a tonne fob ARA, down from $30-$33 a tonne fob ARA premiums seen in the previous session. * Three cargoes of French winter diesel traded in the northwest Europe market. Mercuria bought from Vitol at a combination price of 10ppm cif Northwest Europe high plus $2.00 and October gasoil futures plus $50 a tonne. * Total bought two cargoes from Vitol at 10ppm cif NWE high plus $5.50 and October gasoil futures plus $50 a tonne and the second at October gasoil futures plus $44.00 a tonne. * These deals were above Thursday's levels of $44-$46 premiums to gasoil futures. * In the Mediterranean, Gunvor offered a cargo of French winter diesel at the high Mediterranean cif quote at flat before withdrawing. * Glencore bid at mean cif Med minus $2.00 and Total bid at a combination price of high cif Med minus $5.00 and October gasoil futures plus $31.00 a tonne. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No barges traded in the window as no bids or offers surfaced. On Thursday, bids came at premiums to October ICE gasoil of $87 a tonne fob ARA, continuing to fall from recent highs. * No jet fuel cargoes traded either. Bids came at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $90-$94 a tonne cif NWE, up from $88-$91 a tonne cif NWE. BP, Shell and Morgan Stanley bid while Vitol offered one cargo at CCM plus $4.00. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $725-$726 a tonne fob ARA, up from deals done at $720 a tonne on Thursday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $663.50-$665 a tonne fob ARA, up from $658-$659 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Alison Birrane)