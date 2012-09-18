LONDON, Sept 18 European diesel margins were
steady on Tuesday, with some traders predicting a revival
towards levels seen in August, when they were lifted unusually
high due to tight supply.
"Maintenance, once it's underway, could last 8-9 weeks so I
anticipate the strength - when it comes - lasting through to the
very end of November or early December," one market participant
said.
Another trader said that with such strong refining margins,
plant operators would try to keep maintenance as short as
possible, but that the concentration in north west Europe would
cause a lot of tightness in this part of the market.
Traders were looking to refining capacity coming back online
from the United States.
The crude distillation unit at the 185,000 barrel-per-day
refinery of Delta Air Lines Inc's Monroe Energy unit in
Trainer, Pennsylvania, is heating up and on circulation in
preparation for restart, a source familiar with the situation
said.
GASOIL
* Two gasoil barges traded at discounts to the October ICE
gasoil futures of $3 a tonne fob ARA, slightly firmer than the
$4 a tonne discount on Monday.
* Gunvor sold both barges to Cargill.
* No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded. There were no offers
and a bids at a premium to October gasoil futures of $21 a tonne
fob ARA. This compared to the $17.50 a tonne deal done the
previous session.
* At 1536 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were down
1.95 percent at $990.75 a tonne, catching up with recent
weakness from crude.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $18.98 a barrel,
down from the 21.38 a barrel close on Monday.
* The October/November backwardation LGO-1=R was at $3.75,
widening slightly from Monday's close at $3.50 a tonne.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Five diesel barges of intermediate quality traded. Vitol
sold three barges and AIC sold two. Morgan Stanley bought four
barges and Total one.
* The deals were done at premiums to October gasoil futures
of $30.50-$31 a tonne fob ARA, hardly changed from the previous
session.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* No barges traded in the window once again. There were two
offers, one at a premium to October ICE gasoil of $85 a tonne
fob ARA, below the $87-$89 premium offered the previous day.
* No jet fuel cargoes traded either. Bids came at premiums
to October ICE gasoil futures of $81-$85 a tonne cif NWE, below
the $84-$89 a tonne the day before.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $699.75-$702 a tonne fob ARA, below
the $719-$721 a tonne on Monday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $643-$645 a tonne fob ARA, below the
$660-$661 a tonne the day before.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)