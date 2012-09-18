LONDON, Sept 18 European diesel margins were steady on Tuesday, with some traders predicting a revival towards levels seen in August, when they were lifted unusually high due to tight supply. "Maintenance, once it's underway, could last 8-9 weeks so I anticipate the strength - when it comes - lasting through to the very end of November or early December," one market participant said. Another trader said that with such strong refining margins, plant operators would try to keep maintenance as short as possible, but that the concentration in north west Europe would cause a lot of tightness in this part of the market. Traders were looking to refining capacity coming back online from the United States. The crude distillation unit at the 185,000 barrel-per-day refinery of Delta Air Lines Inc's Monroe Energy unit in Trainer, Pennsylvania, is heating up and on circulation in preparation for restart, a source familiar with the situation said. GASOIL * Two gasoil barges traded at discounts to the October ICE gasoil futures of $3 a tonne fob ARA, slightly firmer than the $4 a tonne discount on Monday. * Gunvor sold both barges to Cargill. * No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded. There were no offers and a bids at a premium to October gasoil futures of $21 a tonne fob ARA. This compared to the $17.50 a tonne deal done the previous session. * At 1536 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were down 1.95 percent at $990.75 a tonne, catching up with recent weakness from crude. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $18.98 a barrel, down from the 21.38 a barrel close on Monday. * The October/November backwardation LGO-1=R was at $3.75, widening slightly from Monday's close at $3.50 a tonne. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Five diesel barges of intermediate quality traded. Vitol sold three barges and AIC sold two. Morgan Stanley bought four barges and Total one. * The deals were done at premiums to October gasoil futures of $30.50-$31 a tonne fob ARA, hardly changed from the previous session. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No barges traded in the window once again. There were two offers, one at a premium to October ICE gasoil of $85 a tonne fob ARA, below the $87-$89 premium offered the previous day. * No jet fuel cargoes traded either. Bids came at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $81-$85 a tonne cif NWE, below the $84-$89 a tonne the day before. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $699.75-$702 a tonne fob ARA, below the $719-$721 a tonne on Monday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $643-$645 a tonne fob ARA, below the $660-$661 a tonne the day before. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)