LONDON, Sept 27 Diesel refining margins gained on Thursday, with low inventories on both sides of the Atlantic combining with seasonal maintenance to encourage traders to buy. Maintenance at refineries around Europe will be particularly supportive for diesel as hydrocrackers, which are used to make the fuel, are being taken out of action. "It will support the diesel differentials but weigh on gasoil cracks," a traders said. Gasoil is higher in sulphur than diesel and so is not so affected by the loss of the hydrocrackers, which remove the substance from the fuel. Gasoil inventories independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub slipped 2 percent to 2.262 million tonnes, the lowest since early August, independent Dutch analyst Patrick Kulsen said on Thursday. Kulsen said the wide backwardation of some $6.50 a tonne at the front end of the ICE gasoil futures curve was deterring storage. Fuel oil stocks also fell but jet fuel bounced. EIA data on Wednesday showed an unexpected draw on distil stocks. Analysts said that demand could be set to stay strong. "We suspect that the estimate of exports (1.1 mb/d), unchanged from elevated levels of a week earlier, is unlikely to have been sustained and therefore believe apparent demand is likely to have been understated," BNP Paribas said in a note to clients. GASOIL * Three 0.1 percent gasoil barges traded at discounts to October ICE gasoil futures of $2-$3 a tonne fob ARA, compared to Wednesday's $2 discount. * Gunvor sold, Glencore and Petroineos bought, while Vitol appeared on both sides of trades. * No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded, but there were bids and offers at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $36 a tonne fob ARA at different times in the day, above the $34-$35 a tonne range for trades the day before. * At 1542 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up 1.95 percent at $981.00 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $19.23 a barrel, down slightly from $19.35 a barrel on Wednesday. * The October/November backwardation LGO-1=R was at around$6.75 a tonne, up from $6.25 a tonne the day before. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Two barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $38.50 a tonne fob ARA, firmer than Wednesday's $36-$37 a tonne. * Morgan Stanley bought from Vitol and Mercuria. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No jet fuel barges or cargoes traded in the window. The previous day barges traded at a premium to October ICE gasoil futures of $81 a tonne fob ARA. * No cargoes traded either, but bids and offers came in the $75-$79 a tonne cif NWE range, within the $74-$80 a tonne range seen on Wednesday. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $675 a tonne fob ARA, up from $665 a tonne the day before. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $626.50-$633 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $615.50-$621 a tonne range the day before. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)