LONDON, Oct 15 Gasoil barge differentials in
northwest Europe retreated on Monday, but a relatively muted
pick up in storage by German consumers showed there was scope
for further tightness to come, with levels still elevated.
German heating oil stocks rose to 58 percent of tank
capacity by the end of September, up from 57 percent at the end
of August, a trade source said on Monday.
This was a smaller rise than for the same time last year,
and well below the average of 62 percent for the end of
September between 2005 and 2011.
"Stocks are low, so on the first sight of cold they will
have to rush to the market," a trader said.
Market participants said the market would likely stay tight.
"We're going into winter with low inventories on both sides
of the Atlantic," a broker said. "If we have a sustained period
of cold weather we could have shortages."
He added that because the last couple of winters had been
mild, there was a perception that it was not so important to
build up stocks, in which case the market could be caught out if
there was an extended cold snap.
GASOIL
* Two gasoil barges traded at premiums to November ICE
gasoil futures of $11-$14 a tonne fob ARA, in the same range as
trades the previous two sessions.
* Vitol bought both barges from Gunvor.
* One 50 ppm gasoil barges traded at premiums to November
ICE gasoil futures of $42 a tonne fob ARA, down from the
$47-$47.50 a tonne on Friday.
* North Sea Group sold the barge to Total.
* In the Mediterranean, Glencore sold one cargo to Vitol at
November ICE gasoil futures plus $6 a tonne,
* At 1537 GMT, November ICE gasoil futures were down
0.32 percent at $999.75 a tonne.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $19.37 a
barrel, down from $19.93 a barrel around the same time on
Friday.
* The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at
around $12.50 a tonne, retreating from the $13.25 a tonne seen
the day before.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* In a busy session, 20 barges of intermediate quality
diesel traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of
$39-$45 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $46-$51 a tonne fob ARA
on Friday.
* Unipec, Koch and North Sea Group sold to Shell and Vitol.
* Two cargoes traded at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of
$47 and $48 a tonne cif NWE respectively.
* Total and BP bought from Glencore and Shell.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Three jet fuel barges traded at premiums to November ICE
gasoil futures of $90-$92 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Friday's
premium. Shell sold two barges, and Vitol the other. BP, Morgan
Stanley and Total bought.
* No cargoes traded. Bids came at premiums to November ICE
gasoil futures of $69-$85 a tonne cif NWE, little changed from
the $72-$83 a tonne range on Friday.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $648-$649.25 a tonne fob ARA, down
from the $654-$657 a tonne on Friday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $613.75-$616 a tonne fob ARA, down
from the $618-$622 a tonne the day before.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)