LONDON, Oct 15 Gasoil barge differentials in northwest Europe retreated on Monday, but a relatively muted pick up in storage by German consumers showed there was scope for further tightness to come, with levels still elevated. German heating oil stocks rose to 58 percent of tank capacity by the end of September, up from 57 percent at the end of August, a trade source said on Monday. This was a smaller rise than for the same time last year, and well below the average of 62 percent for the end of September between 2005 and 2011. "Stocks are low, so on the first sight of cold they will have to rush to the market," a trader said. Market participants said the market would likely stay tight. "We're going into winter with low inventories on both sides of the Atlantic," a broker said. "If we have a sustained period of cold weather we could have shortages." He added that because the last couple of winters had been mild, there was a perception that it was not so important to build up stocks, in which case the market could be caught out if there was an extended cold snap. GASOIL * Two gasoil barges traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $11-$14 a tonne fob ARA, in the same range as trades the previous two sessions. * Vitol bought both barges from Gunvor. * One 50 ppm gasoil barges traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $42 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $47-$47.50 a tonne on Friday. * North Sea Group sold the barge to Total. * In the Mediterranean, Glencore sold one cargo to Vitol at November ICE gasoil futures plus $6 a tonne, * At 1537 GMT, November ICE gasoil futures were down 0.32 percent at $999.75 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $19.37 a barrel, down from $19.93 a barrel around the same time on Friday. * The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at around $12.50 a tonne, retreating from the $13.25 a tonne seen the day before. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * In a busy session, 20 barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $39-$45 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $46-$51 a tonne fob ARA on Friday. * Unipec, Koch and North Sea Group sold to Shell and Vitol. * Two cargoes traded at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $47 and $48 a tonne cif NWE respectively. * Total and BP bought from Glencore and Shell. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Three jet fuel barges traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $90-$92 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Friday's premium. Shell sold two barges, and Vitol the other. BP, Morgan Stanley and Total bought. * No cargoes traded. Bids came at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $69-$85 a tonne cif NWE, little changed from the $72-$83 a tonne range on Friday. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $648-$649.25 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $654-$657 a tonne on Friday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $613.75-$616 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $618-$622 a tonne the day before. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)