LONDON, Oct 16 Gasoil refining margins traded on the ICE platform rose on Tuesday, boosted by a tight supply outlook for distillates heading into the winter, with at least one refiner reported to be extending maintenance plans. Traders said that a planned outage at Ineos' Grangemouth refinery would be extended until mid-November, adding to an already tight supply outlook for distillate products in Europe. Ineos could not immediately comment. In a separate issue however, also indicating supplies are under pressure, a problem at the same refinery at Grangemouth caused jet fuel shortages at UK airports. Edinburgh airport said jet fuel supplies were being rationed on Tuesday because of a glitch discovered last week at a Scottish refinery owned by Ineos, forcing the refiner to halt deliveries. Glasgow airport said it had been forced to rely on its own contingency supplies to avert disruptions to its flight schedule. Ineos said the glitch affecting the production of jet fuel had been resolved and deliveries to Scottish airports had restarted. GASOIL * Four gasoil barges traded $13-$14 premiums to November ICE gasoil futures, little changed from Monday's $11-$14 a tonne fob ARA range. * Vitol and Mercuria bought from Gunvor and North Sea Group. * The bid/offer spread for 50 ppm gasoil barges was at $31/$36 a tonne over November ICE gasoil futures, below Monday's trade at $42 a tonne fob ARA. * November ICE gasoil futures were up 0.45 percent at $1,002.25 a tonne at 1634 GMT, defying losses in the benchmark crude oil contract Brent. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $19.66 a barrel around the same time, up from $18.13 a barrel at the close on Monday. * The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at around $13.50 a tonne, about a dollar wider than the previous afternoon. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Some 13 barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at $32-$35 a tonne premiums to November ICE gasoil futures, down from $39-$45 a tonne fob ARA on Monday. * Unipec, Koch, Glencore, Litasco and North Sea Group sold to Vitol, Morgan Stanley and Total. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two jet fuel barges traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $90-$91 a tonne fob ARA, marginally below Monday's $90-$92 a tonne fob ARA. BP bought both from Shell. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $650.50-$652 a tonne fob ARA, up slightly from $648-$649.25 a tonne fob ARA on Monday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $617-$619 a tonne fob ARA, up from $613.75-$616 a tonne fob ARA on Monday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)