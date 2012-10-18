LONDON, Oct 18 Gasoil and diesel differentials were slightly firmer on Thursday, while traders focused on low levels of stocks ahead of winter on both sides of the Atlantic. An expected rise in imports pressured margins in the previous session, but low supply ahead of the winter and limited refining capacity came back into focus on Thursday. Gasoil stocks fell to 1.999 million tonnes, their lowest level since mid-January, data from independent oil analyst Pieter Kulsen showed on Thursday. European data pointing at lower car sales underlined the grim outlook for demand for fuel. "Demand for new cars was down 10.8 percent year-on-year over the month, with the British market the only one to expand, while Germany (-10.9 percent), France (-17.9 percent), Italy (-25.7 percent) and Spain (-36.8 percent) all faced a double-digit downturn," JBC Energy said, citing data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. GASOIL * One gasoil barge traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $14 a tonne fob ARA, at the upper end of the $10-$15 a tonne range on Wednesday. * Gunvor sold to Mercuria. * No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded. There was a bid/offer range of $28/$37 a tonne over November ICE gasoil futures, compared with the $30 a tonne premium traded on Wednesday. * November ICE gasoil futures were down 0.13 percent at $995.75 a tonne at 1539 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $19.38 a barrel, up from the $18.79 a barrel close on Tuesday. * The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at around $15 a tonne, up from $13.50 a tonne on Wednesday. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Seven barges of intermediate-quality diesel traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $30-$34 a tonne fob ARA, slightly above the $31-$32 a tonne range on Wednesday. * Litasco, AIC and North Sea Group sold to Shell, Morgan Stanley, BP and Total. * At 1545 GMT, November ICE diesel futures were down 0.3 percent to $1,007.00 a tonne. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two jet fuel barges traded at November ICE gasoil futures plus $87 a tonne fob ARA, which compared with bids that came at premiums of $85-$87 a tonne the day before. * One cargo traded at CCM plus $4 a tonne, compared with bids and offers the day before at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $64-$75 a tonne cif NWE. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $648 a tonne fob ARA, within the $646-$649 a tonne range discussed the day before. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $612-$616 a tonne fob ARA, little changed from $613.75-$616 a tonne on Wednesday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jane Baird)