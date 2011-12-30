LONDON, Dec 30 Gasoil barge trade in Europe ground almost to a halt on Friday, while prices on one trade inched higher, but the differential to futures was seen rising further early next year due to the upheaval in the refinery industry. "The complex looks constructive for European diesel in early 2012," a trader said, citing, "South American demand, closed Asian arbitrage, failing European independent refiners and low inventories". Gasoil's premium to crude has risen by 12 percent this week as two refineries owned by struggling Swiss firm Petroplus were slated for at least temporary closure, limiting supply in the region. GASOIL * Trading volumes thinned to almost nothing on the last trading day of the year, with just one gasoil barge changing hands in the window ICE January gasoil futures plus $0.50, compared with Thursday when barges traded at the flat price. * BP sold the barge to Gunvor. * January ICE gasoil futures were down 0.05 percent at $921 a tonne by 1308 GMT. * ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude futures, was at $16.12 a barrel around the same time, up from the previous close of $15.01. * The backwardation for January/February LGO-1=R was at $6.25 a tonne. * No barges of 50 ppm heating oil traded. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Diesel trade was also quiet, with just two barges changing hands. BP sold both barges to for Jan. 5-9 delivery at premiums to January ICE gasoil futures of $19.00 a tonne fob ARA. * On Thursday, diesel barges traded at $19-$19.50 a tonne fob ARA. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Three jet fuel barges traded in the window on Thursday at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $60-$61 a tonne fob ARA, slightly lower than the $61-$63 a tonne premium on Thursday. * Litasco, Morgan Stanley and KLM sold to Vitol and Shell. * There were no cargoes traded, but there were bids at January ICE gasoil futures of $58-$60 a tonne fob ARA and one offer at a premium of $60 a tonne. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $655 a tonne fob ARA on Friday, unchanged from the previous session. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur content were discussed at $615-$619.50 a tonne fob ARA, again in line with the previous session. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Jane Baird)