LONDON, Jan 3 Gasoil refining margins in northwest Europe strengthened on Tuesday after ICE gasoil futures rallied hard as more traders returned to their desks following the New Year holidays and reacted to the closure of three oil refineries by Petroplus. The Swiss refiner said it would shut down its Petit Coronne (France), Antwerp (Belgium), and Cressier (Switzerland) refineries in January following a move by banks to freeze a $1 billion credit facility last week. Analysts and traders said that product cracks had strengthened following the move, with the gasoil crack pushing towards $17 a barrel, although traders said activity remained fairly sluggish. "But the backwardation is steadier so there is some nervousness," one trader added. "It is not only Petroplus that is out, there were other outages planned too. Petroplus has been struggling for some time." He added that there was still poor demand for heating oil due to mild winter temperatures, whilst Russian diesel exports to northwest Europe have picked up over the last month. This has capped the rise in differentials on the gasoil side, whilst diesel premiums are taking a hammering due to better supplies from Russia. GASOIL * Three gasoil barges traded in the window at premiums to January ICE gasoil futures of $1-$1.50, up from a 50 cent premium on Friday. * North Sea Group bought two barges from BP and one from Mercuria. * January ICE gasoil futures were up 3.44 percent at $955.50 a tonne by 1647 GMT, their highest level since Dec. 8 2011. * ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude futures, was at $16.62 a barrel around the same time, up from Friday's $16.12 a barrel. * The backwardation for January/February LGO-1=R was at $7 a tonne, widening out from Friday's $6.25 a tonne. * No barges of 50 ppm heating oil traded once again. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Activity picked up a little in the diesel market, with five barges trading in the window at premiums to January ICE gasoil futures of $11-$14 a tonne fob ARA. * This was down from Friday's premiums of $19 a tonne fob ARA. North Sea Group sold all the barges, with Vitol buying three and CPCSL the other two. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No barges traded in the window, but an offer came at a premium to January ICE gasoil futures of $57 a tonne fob ARA. This was down on Friday's trades at premiums of $61-$63 a tonne. * No cargoes traded, but offers came at premiums to January ICE gasoil futures of $51-$54 a tonne cif NWE. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $690.50-$691.50 a tonne fob ARA, up from $655 a tonne on Friday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $651-$654.50 a tonne fob ARA, up from Friday's $615-$619.50 a tonne range. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)