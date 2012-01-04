LONDON, Jan 4 Fuel oil barge prices
continued to gain support on Wednesday from the planned
Petroplus refineries shut down but no gasoil and diesel barges
traded, whilst jet fuel prices continued to suffer from lack of
demand.
Petroplus's decision to shut down its Petit Couronne
(France), Antwerp (Belgium), and Cressier (Switzerland)
refineries has pushed up fuel oil prices as heavier refined
products are seen leaving the market over the quarter.
Heating oil is also thought likely to be impacted, but
gasoil backwardation narrowed again today and there was no barge
trading in the window.
Traders said gasoil cargo demand was still coming from West
Africa and North Africa, although activity remained thin
following the Christmas break. Egypt is seeking about 120,000
tonnes of high sulphur gasoil for delivery in late January.
In the domestic European markets, analysts at Commerzbank
said weak economic activity was likely to put pressure on demand
for middle distillates over the coming quarter.
GASOIL
* No gasoil barges traded in the window but earlier in the
day prices were seen at premiums to January ICE gasoil futures
of $1-$2 a tonne fob ARA, about 50 cents higher than on Tuesday.
* January ICE gasoil futures were up 1.21 percent at
$965 a tonne by 1705 GMT.
* ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R or premium to Brent crude
futures was at $16.45 a barrel, slipping from about $16.62 a
barrel around the same time on Tuesday.
* The backwardation for January/February LGO-1=R rowed
back to $3.25 a tonne from $7 a tonne in the previous session.
* No barges of 50 ppm heating oil traded once again.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* No diesel barges traded either, with differentials seen
unchanged from Tuesday at around $11-$14 a tonne fob ARA over
the January ICE gasoil futures, according to morning price talk.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* KLM sold 2,000 tonnes of jet fuel to BP in the window, at
a premium to January ICE gasoil of $48 a tonne fob ARA, down
from Tuesday's offer at a premium of $57 a tonne fob ARA.
* Vitol bought a cargo from BP at a premium to January ICE
gasoil of $55 a tonne cif NWE. This was slightly up from
Tuesday's offers in the $51-$54 a tonne cif NWE range.
* A trader said there was little buying interest at present,
and both the northwest Europe and Mediterranean markets are well
supplied.
* "Supply is likely to remain good over January, with
pricing in the East still weak," he said. "The European winter
also looks to be continuing warmish leading to less dual fuel
demand (for heating). A cold snap would change this, obviously."
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $694-$696 a tonne fob ARA, up from
$690.50-$691.50 a tonne on Tuesday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur
content also rose in price, trading at $661-$665 a tonne fob
ARA, up from $651-$654.50 a tonne in the previous session.
* Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch see residual
fuel oil cracks gaining some support in the first quarter as a
result of the Petroplus refinery shut downs, as heavier product
barrels are removed from the market.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench)