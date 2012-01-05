LONDON, Jan 5 Gasoil barge prices in North West Europe fell on Thursday amid slack demand for heating fuels because of tempered winter weather, together with a larger-than-expected build in weekly distillate stockpiles in the United States. Gasoil barge discounts to ICE gasoil futures widened during the session to between minus $3.00-$1.50 a tonne, down from premiums over ICE at the beginning of the week of $1-$1.50 a tonne. "On gasoil we have the threat of Petroplus (supporting) but good Russian arrivals in NWE prior to Christmas and demand is poor due to warm weather. Hence the fall in backwardation on the futures," a trader said. In the United States, distillate stockpiles including heating oil and diesel, rose 3.22 million barrels, versus expectations for an 800,000 barrel build. In Europe, on the other hand, inventories of gasoil in the main oil hub of ARA fell by 4.2 percent to lows not seen since early November, according to data from independent oil analyst Pieter Kulsen. Inventories dropped to 1.937 million tonnes from last week's levels of 2.022 million tonnes and were well below last year's average of 2.482 million tonnes. Kulsen said stocks were being hit by backwardation, a structure where the future price of gasoil is cheaper than the immediate contract, and also affected by weak demand amid benign winter temperature. Traders said the weak demand due to the mild weather is weighing on barge differentials, although demand from the Mediterranean is supportive. According to forecasts by the UK's Met Office, this year could become one of the top 10 hottest since 1850. On the supply front, embattled Petroplus said that Petit Couronne plant in France was in the process of being safely shut down and Belgium would shut down "within days", while Switzerland's Cressier plant would continue to operate until Jan. 19. GASOIL * Activity picked up in the gasoil barge window after yesterday's lack of trades, with Vitol selling four barges. * Gunvor bought one at a discount to ICE gasoil futures of $1.50 a tonne, Shell bought another two at the same price and BP bought the last one at a discount of January ICE minus $3 a tonne fob ARA. * January ICE gasoil futures were up 0.57 percent at $970 a tonne by 1713 GMT, having touched intra-day highs not seen since Dec. 5 of $976.75 a tonne earlier in the session. * ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R or premium to Brent crude futures was at $16.31 a barrel by the same time, firmer from Wednesday's close at $15.33 a barrel. * The backwardation for January/February LGO-1=R continued to shrink to stand at $1.75 a tonne by 1715 GMT, shrinking from the previous session's close of $3.50 a tonne. * There were again no trades of 50 ppm heating oil barges, continuing a trend this week. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * For the second day running, there were no deals in the diesel barge window. The last trades on Tuesday were at around $11-$14 a tonne fob ARA over the ICE gasoil futures. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * BP sold a 2,000 tonnes barge to Vitol in the window priced at a premium of $52 a tonne fob ARA over ICE gasoil futures, firmer from Wednesday's price of $48 a tonne. * Vitol was again a buyer on the cargo front, booking one from Stasco at January ICE gasoil plus $57 a tonne cif NWE, and above the previous session's $55 a tonne. * "Renewed buying is in the air due to a combination of recent low differentials and a contango market," a trader said. FUEL OIL * Fuel oil barge prices are expected to continue to be well supporter because of the Petroplus refinery shut downs. * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $693.00-$693.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from $694-$696 a tonne the previous session. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur content inched down slightly, trading at $660.00-$664.00 a tonne fob ARA, versus $661-$665 a tonne the previous session. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Jason Neely)