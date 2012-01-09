LONDON, Jan 9 Gasoil and diesel differentials rose on Monday in northwest Europe due to concerns about tighter supply driven by refinery closures and maintenance and reductions in cargoes expected from both the United States and India. In addition, following a week of lacklustre demand traders said that more buyers were coming to the market, with one saying that the Greeks were buying more. With a reduction in the number of middle distillates cargoes arriving from the West Coast of India over the coming month, the middle distillates trader said it was looking easier to shift cargoes at a more aggressive price. "In particular from next month it will be interesting to keep an eye on diesel and just how much is affected by the west coast of India turnarounds," he added. In terms of diesel cargoes coming to Europe from the United States in January, he said the numbers seem to be down on previous months as other markets are pulling more. "The Caribbean and South America are still pulling a fair amount and we are seeing more diesel and jet being pulled into Canada," he said. Planned maintenance and refinery closures were expected to tighten the market further. "Resupply looks difficult currently," another products trader said, adding that freight was expensive. The market continued to eye developments at Petroplus , which is in the process of ceasing production at its French Petit-Couronne refinery and its plants in Cressier, Switzerland, and Antwerp, Belgium. Other European refineries also felt the pressure, with Repsol halting one of two crude distillation units at its 220,000 barrels per day Bilbao refinery for at least two months due to poor margins. "European refineries left and right are closing down due to the combination of credit crunch, low consumer demand, no winter and lack of a positive processing margin," said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix. GASOIL * There was very little activity in the window for gasoil barges, with just one trade. Morgan Stanley sold a barge to Gunvor at a flat price to January ICE gasoil futures. This is up from Friday's discounts of $3 a tonne fob ARA. * January ICE gasoil futures were down 0.25 percent at $961 a tonne by 1641 GMT. * ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude futures, was at $16.76 a barrel, up from $16.40 in Friday's session. * The curve has flipped into a contango for January/February LGO-1=R of $1 a tonne, from a backwardation of just 25 cents a tonne around the same time on Friday. * Two 50 ppm heating oil barges traded at premiums to ICE January gasoil futures of $13-$14, up from a premium of $12 a tonne fob ARA in the previous session. North Sea Group sold both barges to Mabanaft. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Four diesel barges traded in the window at $21 a tonne fob ARA over January ICE gasoil futures, up from $11-$14 over last Tuesday. * Litasco sold two barges to Morgan Stanley, Licorne sold one to Mabanaft and Hetco sold one to Glencore. * In the northwest Europe market Koch bought a cargo of diesel from Vitol, at a premium of $31 a tonne cif to January ICE gasoil futures. This is up from Friday's trade at a premium of $27 a tonne cif NWE. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * One barge of 2,800 tonnes traded in the window, with Glencore selling to Shell at a premium to January ICE gasoil futures of $58 a tonne fob ARA. * No cargoes traded in the window. * Jet fuel was supported by renewed buying interest in Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean, a trader said, whilst tensions around Iran also helped boost prices because of possible military buying. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $688 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Friday's trades. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur content changed hands at $661.50-$673.50 a tonne fob ARA, compared with Friday's $662-$666.50 a tonne. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)