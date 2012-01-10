LONDON, Jan 10 Refining margins for gasoil and jet fuel in Europe crept higher on Tuesday, supported by decreasing capacity and lower stocks in the region but were seen as staying relatively depressed due to unusually mild winter weather. Two refineries owned by troubled Swiss group Petroplus that do not face immediate closure due to its debt problems are currently running at half capacity, trade sources said on Tuesday. The other three it owns have either shut or are being shut down. Falling capacity is set to take capacity out of Europe, meaning it will become more reliant on imports which will support prices, but weak demand because of sluggish growth and mild weather are limiting prices. "The European winter continues mild with blossom being seen that normally emerges late March," a trader said. However he said that the market was bound to get some support from a change in the weather in the coming weeks. "It is difficult to envisage this weather continuing through February. We certainly need a cold snap to encourage some physical demand on the German 50ppm market." Colin Fenton, head of commodity strategy at JP Morgan also said that in the near term, gasoil looks set to be pressured. "The gasoil curve is soft at the front end and there are signs it is already creeping lower," he said, though added it looked much better supported later in the year. Mid-distillate inventories in 16 European countries rose by 2.03 million barrels to 392.78 million barrels between November and December, but fell 3.99 million from the same month the previous year as weak refining profitability continued to erode stockpiles. GASOIL * Trade picked up slightly on Tuesday with six gasoil barges changing hands after just one the previous session. * Vitol sold all but one of the barges, with Morgan Stanley shifting the other. All the barges traded at a $1 premium to ICE January gasoil futures, edging up from Monday's flat price. * January ICE gasoil futures were up 1.6 percent at $974.25 a tonne by 1630 GMT. * ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude futures, was at $17.18 a barrel, up from $16.44 close on Monday. * The front of the curve was flat, having flipped into a contango for January/February LGO-1=R of $1 a tonne on Monday. * No 50 ppm heating oil barges traded. On Monday barges traded at premiums to ICE January gasoil futures of $13-$14. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Three diesel barges traded in the window at $20-$21 a tonne fob ARA, little changed from Monday's price. * Litasco and North Sea Group sold to Conoco Phillips and Glencore. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two barge of 2,800 tonnes traded in the window and one of 2,000 tonnes, with Statoil and Koch selling to BP selling to Shell at a premium to January ICE gasoil futures of $59-$60, up a touch from the $58 a tonne seen on Monday. * No cargoes traded in the window, but there were offers at ICE gasoil futures plus $67-$69 a tonne cif NWE. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at $686.25-$693 a tonne, while a barge traded at $688 a tonne fob on Monday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur content changed hands at $677.50-$686.75 compared to the $661.50-$673.50 a tonne range on Monday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)