LONDON, Jan 10 Refining margins for gasoil
and jet fuel in Europe crept higher on Tuesday, supported by
decreasing capacity and lower stocks in the region but were seen
as staying relatively depressed due to unusually mild winter
weather.
Two refineries owned by troubled Swiss group Petroplus
that do not face immediate closure due to its debt
problems are currently running at half capacity, trade sources
said on Tuesday. The other three it owns have either shut or are
being shut down.
Falling capacity is set to take capacity out of Europe,
meaning it will become more reliant on imports which will
support prices, but weak demand because of sluggish growth and
mild weather are limiting prices.
"The European winter continues mild with blossom being seen
that normally emerges late March," a trader said.
However he said that the market was bound to get some
support from a change in the weather in the coming weeks.
"It is difficult to envisage this weather continuing through
February. We certainly need a cold snap to encourage some
physical demand on the German 50ppm market."
Colin Fenton, head of commodity strategy at JP Morgan also
said that in the near term, gasoil looks set to be pressured.
"The gasoil curve is soft at the front end and there are
signs it is already creeping lower," he said, though added it
looked much better supported later in the year.
Mid-distillate inventories in 16 European countries rose by
2.03 million barrels to 392.78 million barrels between November
and December, but fell 3.99 million from the same month the
previous year as weak refining profitability continued to erode
stockpiles.
GASOIL
* Trade picked up slightly on Tuesday with six gasoil barges
changing hands after just one the previous session.
* Vitol sold all but one of the barges, with Morgan Stanley
shifting the other. All the barges traded at a $1 premium to ICE
January gasoil futures, edging up from Monday's flat price.
* January ICE gasoil futures were up 1.6 percent at
$974.25 a tonne by 1630 GMT.
* ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude
futures, was at $17.18 a barrel, up from $16.44 close on Monday.
* The front of the curve was flat, having flipped into a
contango for January/February LGO-1=R of $1 a tonne on Monday.
* No 50 ppm heating oil barges traded. On Monday barges
traded at premiums to ICE January gasoil futures of $13-$14.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Three diesel barges traded in the window at $20-$21 a
tonne fob ARA, little changed from Monday's price.
* Litasco and North Sea Group sold to Conoco Phillips and
Glencore.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two barge of 2,800 tonnes traded in the window and one of
2,000 tonnes, with Statoil and Koch selling to BP selling to
Shell at a premium to January ICE gasoil futures of $59-$60, up
a touch from the $58 a tonne seen on Monday.
* No cargoes traded in the window, but there were offers at
ICE gasoil futures plus $67-$69 a tonne cif NWE.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur were discussed at $686.25-$693 a tonne, while a barge
traded at $688 a tonne fob on Monday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur
content changed hands at $677.50-$686.75 compared to the
$661.50-$673.50 a tonne range on Monday.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)