LONDON, Jan 11 Middle distillates
differentials in northwest Europe were largely unchanged on
Wednesday as weak demand for heating oil and diesel continued to
be offset by worries about the loss of output from Petroplus
refineries.
The mild weather in northern Europe continues to suppress
demand for gasoil, with one trader remarking that German demand
for 50 ppm heating oil has been "dire." The low demand picture
was echoed across the Atlantic, where the winter weather has
been similarly mild.
In the United States, the Energy Information Administration
(EIA) said that distillate stockpiles, which include heating oil
and diesel, had risen 3.99 million barrels week-on-week, versus
expectations for a 2 million barrel build.
The European market continues to mull the impact on refined
products from the closure of three Petroplus refineries.
Deutsche Bank analyst Soozhana Choi said the loss would
aggravate Europe's net short position for gasoil.
"This will likely result in higher imports of its most
critical product and should prove supportive for the complex,"
she said.
Analysts at JBC Energy meanwhile, calculate that if the
three Petroplus refineries in Belgium, France and Switzerland -
some 340,000 barrels per day of capacity - remain permanently
shut, refinery utilisation in Europe will rise to 82.5 percent
of capacity, as margins should improve for the others.
However, they expect refinery utilisation to remain at
around 80 percent of capacity over the first quarter.
GASOIL
* Three gasoil barges traded in the window, at between a
discount to January ICE gasoil futures of $1.25 a tonne fob ARA
and a premium of $1 a tonne.
* Tuesday's trades all came at a premium to January ICE
gasoil of $1, suggesting a little softening in the market at the
lower end. Morgan Stanley sold one barge to Gunvor, and Mabanaft
sold to Gunvor and China Oil Hong Kong Corp.
* January ICE gasoil futures were down 0.51 percent
at $969 a tonne by 1637 GMT.
* ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude
futures, was at $17.40 a barrel, up from $17.18 a barrel around
the same time on Tuesday.
* The curve was in a slight contango of 25 cents a tonne for
January/February LGO-1=R but February/March was in a
backwardation of $3.75 a tonne.
* One 50 ppm heating oil barge traded at $12 a tonne fob ARA
over January ICE gasoil. This compared with Monday's trades at
premiums of $13-$14 a tonne fob ARA.
* North Sea Group sold the barge to Vitol.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Four diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to
February ICE gasoil of $20-$21 a tonne fob ARA, in line with
Tuesday's prices.
* Litasco and North Sea Group sold to Conoco Phillips and
China Oil Hong Kong.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two barges of jet fuel traded in the window, at premiums
to February ICE gasoil of $62-$64 a tonne fob ARA, up from
Wednesday's premiums of $59-$60 a tonne.
* KLM sold a barge to BP and Litasco sold one to Morgan
Stanley.
* Demand is fairly muted in the jet market at present, but
delays to restarting jet fuel production at Libyan refinery Ras
Lanuf are keeping the market in balance.
* No cargoes traded in the window, but bids and offers came
in the $67.50-$73 a tonne fob ARA range over ICE gasoil futures.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $681 a tonne fob ARA, down from price
discussions of $686.25-$693 a tonne on Tuesday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $675-$680 a tonne, down from
$677.50-$686.75 a tonne in the previous session.
* The difference between HSFO and LSFO has narrowed sharply
as HSFO is being supported by tighter supply in northwest Europe
with Russian exports going to Singapore rather than into the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)