LONDON, Jan 11 Middle distillates differentials in northwest Europe were largely unchanged on Wednesday as weak demand for heating oil and diesel continued to be offset by worries about the loss of output from Petroplus refineries. The mild weather in northern Europe continues to suppress demand for gasoil, with one trader remarking that German demand for 50 ppm heating oil has been "dire." The low demand picture was echoed across the Atlantic, where the winter weather has been similarly mild. In the United States, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that distillate stockpiles, which include heating oil and diesel, had risen 3.99 million barrels week-on-week, versus expectations for a 2 million barrel build. The European market continues to mull the impact on refined products from the closure of three Petroplus refineries. Deutsche Bank analyst Soozhana Choi said the loss would aggravate Europe's net short position for gasoil. "This will likely result in higher imports of its most critical product and should prove supportive for the complex," she said. Analysts at JBC Energy meanwhile, calculate that if the three Petroplus refineries in Belgium, France and Switzerland - some 340,000 barrels per day of capacity - remain permanently shut, refinery utilisation in Europe will rise to 82.5 percent of capacity, as margins should improve for the others. However, they expect refinery utilisation to remain at around 80 percent of capacity over the first quarter. GASOIL * Three gasoil barges traded in the window, at between a discount to January ICE gasoil futures of $1.25 a tonne fob ARA and a premium of $1 a tonne. * Tuesday's trades all came at a premium to January ICE gasoil of $1, suggesting a little softening in the market at the lower end. Morgan Stanley sold one barge to Gunvor, and Mabanaft sold to Gunvor and China Oil Hong Kong Corp. * January ICE gasoil futures were down 0.51 percent at $969 a tonne by 1637 GMT. * ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude futures, was at $17.40 a barrel, up from $17.18 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. * The curve was in a slight contango of 25 cents a tonne for January/February LGO-1=R but February/March was in a backwardation of $3.75 a tonne. * One 50 ppm heating oil barge traded at $12 a tonne fob ARA over January ICE gasoil. This compared with Monday's trades at premiums of $13-$14 a tonne fob ARA. * North Sea Group sold the barge to Vitol. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Four diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to February ICE gasoil of $20-$21 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Tuesday's prices. * Litasco and North Sea Group sold to Conoco Phillips and China Oil Hong Kong. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two barges of jet fuel traded in the window, at premiums to February ICE gasoil of $62-$64 a tonne fob ARA, up from Wednesday's premiums of $59-$60 a tonne. * KLM sold a barge to BP and Litasco sold one to Morgan Stanley. * Demand is fairly muted in the jet market at present, but delays to restarting jet fuel production at Libyan refinery Ras Lanuf are keeping the market in balance. * No cargoes traded in the window, but bids and offers came in the $67.50-$73 a tonne fob ARA range over ICE gasoil futures. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $681 a tonne fob ARA, down from price discussions of $686.25-$693 a tonne on Tuesday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $675-$680 a tonne, down from $677.50-$686.75 a tonne in the previous session. * The difference between HSFO and LSFO has narrowed sharply as HSFO is being supported by tighter supply in northwest Europe with Russian exports going to Singapore rather than into the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)