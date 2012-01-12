LONDON, Jan 12 Gasoil refining margins narrowed on Thursday as distillates lagged gains in crude. The supply outlook in the region tightened however, as Swiss-based refiner Petroplus faced mounting difficulty with the operations of its five plants. On Thursday, a Petroplus union said its workers were witholding stock at the company's Antwerp refinery to ensure that provision is made for payments to staff. "We want to keep this stock on the site to guarantee whatever happens that there is enough stock to be sold to generate money," a spokesman for the BBTK union said on Thursday. Two of the refiners plants have been shut down, while a third will operate until stocks run out and capacity at remaining two at Coryton in the U.K. and Ingholstadt in Germany has been cut to around half. Falling gasoil stocks independently held in Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) also contributed to a tighter supply outlook on Thursday, with inventories falling by over five percent week-on-week. But on the demand side, mild weather is set to persist and is weighing on consumption, Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen said on Thursday. "The end-consumer also still has sufficient stocks available, so they are not inclined to replenish stocks, so inventories at ARA have come down as well," he said. GASOIL * Two gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of $1-$2 a tonne. On Wednesday barges traded at -$1.25 to $1 a tonne differentials to January ICE gasoil futures. * Physical deliveries of gasoil for the January futures contract fell to 167,000 tonnes, or 1,670 lots, the InterContinental Exchange said on Thursday. [ID;nL6E8CC5YM] * Febraury ICE gasoil futures were trading at $971 a tonne at 1715 GMT, above an opening price of $965.50 a tonne. * ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude futures, was at $16.64 a barrel, down from $18.13 a barrel at the end of trade on Wednesday. * The February/March LGO-1=R spread remained backwardated at $2.50 a tonne. * No 50 ppm heating oil barges traded on Thursday. Barges last traded on Wednesday at $12 a tonne fob ARA over January ICE gasoil futures. * There were no bids or offers for cargoes in the window for northwest Europe, while in the Mediterranean, Gunvor was seen offering a cargo. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Six diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to February ICE gasoil of $17-$19 a tonne fob ARA, down from $20-$21 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday. * Hetco, Statoil, Gunvor and North Sea Group sold to ConocoPhilips, BP and Omneo Trading. * There were no bids or offers for cargoes in the window in northwest Europe. In the Mediterranean, Eminent and Repsol each offered a cargo, while BP bid for a cargo French winter grade diesel. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * One barge of jet fuel traded in the window at $60 a tonne over February ICE gasoil futures, down from $62-$64 a tonne on Wednesday. * Listasco sold the barge to Morgan Stanley. * No cargoes traded in the window, but BP bid at as high as $67 a tonne over February ICE gasoil futures, while Gunvor withdrew an offer of $70 a tonne over February futures. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $688-$689 a tonne, up from $681 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $678-$685 a tonne fob ARA, up from $675-$680 a tonne fob ARA the previous session. * Demand for deliveries of HSFO in the East is tightening supply in Europe and narrowing the differential between HSFO and LSFO. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by William Hardy)