LONDON, Jan 13 Gasoil differentials moved
further into negative ground on Friday as mild weather and poor
sentiment on the economy dimmed the demand outlook for fuel,
with traders seeing little scope for an imminent rebound despite
refinery problems.
Oil prices fell on Friday as anticipation of a ratings
downgrade for some euro zone countries pressured the euro and
equities. This combined with mild European temperatures to keep
demand for gasoil sluggish.
Prices have been somewhat supported by refining capacity
going offline due to the closure of Petroplus
refineries.
The Swiss-based refiner has reached a temporary agreement
with 13 banking lenders who froze about $1 billion in December
but Petroplus investors and workers are still concerned about
the future of the firm.
However the initial boost to margins that the prospect of a
sizeable chunk of refining margin in Europe disappearing has
faded to a large extent, as worries about the outlook for demand
have returned to the fore.
GASOIL
* Three gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to
February ICE gasoil futures of $3 a tonne, wider than the $1-$2
a tonne seen on Thursday.
* Vitol, Mabanaft and Hetco all sold to Gunvor.
* February ICE gasoil futures were trading at
$950.75 a tonne at 1646 GMT, down 2.2 percent on the day.
* ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude
futures, was at $17.12 a barrel, down from $17.87 a barrel at
close on Thursday.
* The February/March LGO-1=R spread remained backwardated
at $1.75 a tonne, though slightly less so than the $2.50 a tonne
at around the same time the previous day.
* No 50 ppm heating oil barges traded on Friday.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Three diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to
February ICE gasoil of $17-$18 a tonne fob ARA, within the
$17-$19 a tonne range seen on Thursday.
* Litasco, AOT and Statoil sold to BP and China Oil Hong
Kong.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two barges of jet fuel traded in the window at $62 a tonne
over February ICE gasoil futures, up from $60 a tonne on
Thursday.
* Koch sold both barges to BP.
* BP bid for cargoes at $66.50-$69.50 a tonne cif NWE
** No cargoes traded in the window, but BP bid at as high as
$67 a tonne over February ICE gasoil futures, while Gunvor
withdrew an offer of $70 a tonne over February futures.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $677-$679 a tonne fob ARA , down from the
$688-$689 a tonne on Thursday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $663-$671 a tonne fob ARA, down from
$678-$685 a tonne on Thursday.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)