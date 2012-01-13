LONDON, Jan 13 Gasoil differentials moved further into negative ground on Friday as mild weather and poor sentiment on the economy dimmed the demand outlook for fuel, with traders seeing little scope for an imminent rebound despite refinery problems. Oil prices fell on Friday as anticipation of a ratings downgrade for some euro zone countries pressured the euro and equities. This combined with mild European temperatures to keep demand for gasoil sluggish. Prices have been somewhat supported by refining capacity going offline due to the closure of Petroplus refineries. The Swiss-based refiner has reached a temporary agreement with 13 banking lenders who froze about $1 billion in December but Petroplus investors and workers are still concerned about the future of the firm. However the initial boost to margins that the prospect of a sizeable chunk of refining margin in Europe disappearing has faded to a large extent, as worries about the outlook for demand have returned to the fore. GASOIL * Three gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of $3 a tonne, wider than the $1-$2 a tonne seen on Thursday. * Vitol, Mabanaft and Hetco all sold to Gunvor. * February ICE gasoil futures were trading at $950.75 a tonne at 1646 GMT, down 2.2 percent on the day. * ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude futures, was at $17.12 a barrel, down from $17.87 a barrel at close on Thursday. * The February/March LGO-1=R spread remained backwardated at $1.75 a tonne, though slightly less so than the $2.50 a tonne at around the same time the previous day. * No 50 ppm heating oil barges traded on Friday. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Three diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to February ICE gasoil of $17-$18 a tonne fob ARA, within the $17-$19 a tonne range seen on Thursday. * Litasco, AOT and Statoil sold to BP and China Oil Hong Kong. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two barges of jet fuel traded in the window at $62 a tonne over February ICE gasoil futures, up from $60 a tonne on Thursday. * Koch sold both barges to BP. * BP bid for cargoes at $66.50-$69.50 a tonne cif NWE ** No cargoes traded in the window, but BP bid at as high as $67 a tonne over February ICE gasoil futures, while Gunvor withdrew an offer of $70 a tonne over February futures. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $677-$679 a tonne fob ARA , down from the $688-$689 a tonne on Thursday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $663-$671 a tonne fob ARA, down from $678-$685 a tonne on Thursday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)