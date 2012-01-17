LONDON, Jan 17 ICE gasoil cracks fell on Tuesday, reaching an intra day low of $16.24 a barrel, as demand remains lacklustre amid strong price environment amid above-average winter weather. The March refining margin contract fell to around $16.52 a barrel by 1728 GMT on Tuesday amid weak regional demand. On the physical front, heating oil markets remained subdued as consumers, particularly in the key European market of Germany, put off restocking. "The temperatures in Germany have remained above normal in the first half of January hence we can expect that the end-January German consumer stocks will stay within the 52 percent to 55 percent range of the last two years," Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob said. Middle distillate supply pressures could also increase after a joint venture partner in Libya's Ras Lanuf refinery said it expected the plant to resume output 'within months' and added it will be expanded to double its current capacity over four years. "The U.S. arb is staying open, the Russians are pumping loads and demand is staying poor," one broker said. GASOIL * Volumes remained unseasonally low on Tuesday, with no gasoil barges traded in the window, according to brokers. On Monday, four traded at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of between $3-$4 a tonne fob ARA. * February ICE gasoil futures fell by 0.68 percent to $952.25 a tonne fob ARA at 1716 GMT. * ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude futures, fell to $16.48 a barrel by the same time, down from Monday's close at $17.49. The contract has followed a recent downward trend after it settled at highs not seen since November last year of $29.28 last Thursday. * The February/March LGO-1=R spread was in contango on Tuesday at around $1 a tonne by 1719 GMT. It settled in backwardation of $1 a tonne on Monday. * Shell sold a barge of 50 ppm heating oil, the German specification, to Total at a premium of $10 a tonne fob ARA over ICE gasoil futures. No barges traded on Monday. * Demand for heating oil in Germany, Europe's key market, remains slack. * "If you have no cash, and fear for your job and there is any oil in your tank, why bother if temperatures aren't even seasonably cold," one broker said. "A full tank is a luxury these days, so is a half-full one". DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * North Sea Group sold a 2,000 tonnes diesel barge to Van Raak at premiums to February ICE gasoil futures of $17.25 a tonne for loading Jan. 20-24. T * This compares with prices on Monday of $17 a tonne albeit in higher volumes. * Vitol provisionally booked a diesel cargo in North West Europe from Koch at February ICE gasoil plus $25 a tonne cif NWE for delivery on Jan. 27-31. * In the Mediterranean, Repsol booked a cargo from BP at Feb ICE gasoil plus $26 a tonne. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two jet fuel barges traded in the window, with Shell selling both to BP at premiums over ICE gasoil of $63 a tonne fob ARA. There were no trades on Monday but the last known window trades were at over $59-$60 a tonne. * On the cargo front, Morgan Stanley sold a cargo to BP at $69 a tonne cif NWE over ICE gasoil. No cargoes traded on Monday, but bids were at between $65.00-$66.50 a tonne. * Demand was lacklustre into the first quarter of the year as consumers cut back on airline travel while the warmer temperatures have dampened demand for kerosene, which can be used as domestic heating oil in the UK. * March jet swaps were quoted at around $74.75 a tonne. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $678.00-$679.25 a tonne fob ARA, in a tighter range than yesterday's price talk of $672-$681 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content were done at $670-$678 a tonne fob ARA, softer than Monday's $672.25-$679 levels. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Keiron Henderson)