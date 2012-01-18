LONDON, Jan 18 ICE gasoil futures
continued to weaken against crude oil on Wednesday, sending
refining margins to the lowest in a fortnight as mild weather
and weak prospects for growth weighed on demand.
Overall, the outlook for heating oil appeared more downbeat
than for oil, as falling gas prices are expected to add to
pressure in a mild winter.
"This [gas prices on a declining trend] could start to put
some additional pressure on coal prices in the Atlantic Basin,
in heating oil and in naphtha as natural gas will be the
preferred feedstock," Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix wrote in a
note.
The demand outlook for crude oil was also weaker, according
to the International Energy Agency, the energy policy adviser to
28 industrialised nations.
The agency said oil demand is falling for the first time
since the global economic crisis of 2008-2009, and warned mild
weather, high oil prices and the increasing likelihood of a
global recession will depress demand this year.
High-sulphur fuel oil margins in contrast continued to trade
near multi-month highs on Wednesday, supported by bookings to
Asia, but traders were measured in their expectations that
spreads would remain as wide for much longer.
"Depends on lot on whether the Mediterranean or U.S. will
open again," said a fuel oil trader, adding that a return of the
contango structure in Brent may have limited impact on the fuel
oil curve.
"We have seen backwardation on fuel oil and contango on
Brent before. It helps for sure, but not a guarantee."
GASOIL
* Barge market volumes recovered on Wednesday, although
differentials slipped to minus $4-$4.25 a tonne against February
ICE gasoil future, down from $3.50 a tonne a day earlier.
* Shell and Mabanaft sold to Gunvor and North Sea Group.
* In the market for 50 ppm gasoil, differentials fell to $9
a tonne over ICE gasoil futures, slipping by a $1 a tonne. North
Sea Group sold to Mabanaft and Litasco sold to Total.
* February ICE gasoil futures fell 1.21 percent to
$941.25 a tonne at 1729 GMT.
* ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R fell to $15.71 a barrel,
down from $16.42 a barrel at the previous close.
* The ICE gasoil crack, or premium to Brent crude futures,
has slipped by almost 20 percent over five sessions after
touching a peak of $19.28 a barrel last Thursday.
* The February/March LGO-1=R spread was in contango on
Tuesday at around $1.75 a tonne around the same time, slightly
wider than on Tuesday afternoon.
* There were no bids or offers in the cargo market in the
north, while in the Mediterranean Total offered a cargo.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Diesel barge premiums also fell, dropping to $16 a tonne
over ICE futures, down from premiums of $17.25 a tonne on
Tuesday.
* Mabanaft offered a cargo at $26 a tonne over ICE futures,
while Vitol was seen offering French winter diesel in the
window.
* On Tuesday, Vitol booked a diesel cargo from Koch at
February ICE gasoil plus $25 a tonne cif NWE.
* In the Mediterranean, Vitol and Eminent offered cargoes,
while Erg bid for a cargo. Total withdrew a bid.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two jet fuel barges traded in the window at $66 a tonne
fob ARA premiums, up from $63 a tonne on Tuesday.
* Total sold both barges to Morgan Stanley.
* In the cargo market, BP bid up to $71 a tonne over ICE
futures, while Vitol bid up to as high as $68 a tonne premiums.
Vitol also offered a cargo during the window.
* March jet swaps were quoted at around $74.75 a tonne late
on Wednesday, unchanged from the previous session.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur were discussed at $672-$676 a tonne fob ARA, down from
$678.00-$679.25 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $661-$671 a tonne fob ARA, down from
$670-$678 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)