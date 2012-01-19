(Fixes date in dateline to Jan 19) LONDON, Jan 19 Gasoil refining margins fell on Thursday as a contango built up further, pointing to weak prompt demand. "In ICE Gasoil we continue to monitor the slide into a prompt contango. A further widening of the contango will be a danger for the gasoil crack," said Olivier Jakob at Petromatrix in Zug. However, there are some pockets of demand, particularly from North Africa and the Middle East. Algeria will import more gasoil this year than it did in 2011 because of scheduled maintenance and improvement works on the country's refineries, an Algerian energy official said. Jordan Petroleum Refinery has issued a tender to buy 350,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery in March and April, trade sources said and a tender document showed on Thursday. Libya has issued a tender to buy gasoil, fuel oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for delivery in February, traders said on Thursday. U.S. stockpiles of distillates rose by 438,000 barrels, well below analysts forecats for a 2 million barrel build. However while distillate stocks overall were up, heating oil stocks fell 2.26 million barrels to 33.31 mln bbls. GASOIL * Barge differentials slipped to minus $5 a tonne to February gasoil futures, a bigger discount than the $4-$4.25 a tonne seen the previous day. * Activity was limited with three barges trading. Shell sold to North Sea Group and Omneo. * In the market for 50 ppm gasoil, barges traded at $9 a tonne over ICE gasoil futures, in line with trade the previous session. Litasco sold to Mabanaft. * February ICE gasoil futures were steady at $943 a tonne at 1643 GMT. * ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R fell to $15.78 a barrel, down from $16.15 a barrel at the previous close. * The February/March LGO-1=R spread moved further in contango at $2.00 a tonne, up from around $1.75 a tonne around the same time on Wednesday. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Diesel barge premiums inched higher to $16.50 a tonne over February ICE gasoil futures, from $16 a tonne the previous day. * A cargoes was offered by Vitol at ICE February gasoil futures plus $27 a tonne cif NWE compared to a $26 premium offer the previous day. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No barges of jet fuel traded in the window. Bids were seen at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $66 a tonne fob ARA and offers at $67-$69 a tonne. On Wednesday, two jet fuel barges traded in the window at $66 a tonne. * Total sold both barges to Morgan Stanley. * In the cargo market, there were also no deals but there were three were bids at premiums of $71.50 a tonne cif NWE to $73.50 a tonne. This was slightly higher than the highest bid at $71 the previous session. * March jet swaps were quoted at around $75.75 a tonne, up from around $74.75 a tonne the previous day. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at $672-$677 a tonne fob ARA, almost unchanged from the $672-$676 a tonne trade seen on Wednesday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $661-$669 a tonne fob ARA, a touch lower than the $661-$671 a tonne seen on Wednesday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)