LONDON, March 19 Gasoil differentials held steady on Monday, and the curve moved further into backwardation as traders said that run cuts and maintenance cuts by refiners were supporting margins and countering lacklustre demand. The market on Friday had flipped from a contango structure, in which prompt prices trade at a discount to prices for later dates, into backwardation, in which spot prices trade at a premium. Traders said that the relative strength of gasoil differentials pointed to the fact that refiners were cutting output. "The spread profiles (i.e. Brent spreads vs gasoil spreads) continues to paint a picture of run cuts in Europe as front Brent spreads continue to weaken and gasoil spreads are strengthening," a trader said. "It is not what you would expect as demand is literally dead at current (high) euro-denominated gasoil prices," he added. British oil major BP said on Monday there had been a fire at its Rotterdam refinery in the Netherlands earlier on Monday and the fire had been put out. GASOIL * One gasoil barge traded in the window at a discount to April ICE gasoil futures of $3 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Friday's discount. * Vitol sold to BP. * April ICE gasoil futures were up 0.7 percent at $1,043.25 a tonne at 1634 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $14.33 a barrel, hardly changed from Friday. * April/May LGO-1=R was in a backwardation of $2 a tonne, stronger than the 75 cents a tonne seen on Friday. * Two 50 ppm German specification gasoil barges traded, both at April ICE gasoil futures plus $8 a tonne fob ARA. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Some 18,5000 tonnes of diesel changed hands at a premium to April ICE gasoil futures of $18 to $18.50 a tonne fob ARA, down slightly from $19 a tonne on Friday. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * One barge traded in the window at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures of $66 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Friday's trade. Lufthansa sold to Shell. * Two cargoes traded at April ICE gasoil futures plus $70 to $72 a tonne cif NWE. BP sold to Morgan Stanley and Total. No cargoes traded on Friday. * Market players complained of little activity. "Seeing very little in truth and hear it's across the board on all products," a broker said. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $754-$761 a tonne fob ARA, compared with $759 a tonne trade seen on Friday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $712.50-$715 a tonne fob ARA, up from a $709.50-$711 a tonne range the previous session. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Jane Baird)