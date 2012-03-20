LONDON, March 20 Gasoil and diesel barge differentials in northwest Europe softened slightly on Tuesday, dogged by weak regional demand, although reduced supply due to refinery maintenance and run cuts helped balance the market. "The demand in northwest Europe is poor and at current prices will remain poor," said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix in Switzerland. "Support has to come more from the supply side than the demand side." Traders said the crude distillation unit at BP's 400,000 barrel-per-day Rotterdam refinery is still offline after a fire in the early hours of Monday morning. Jakob said that over the last few days refinery margins had begun to recover but that once refineries move out of maintenance, production will increase whilst demand will stay what he termed as "sloppy". One bright spot was that France's emergency stocks agency said it would seek more diesel through a tender to ensure it reaches the 18 million tonnes of emergency oil stocks that France is required to hold. GASOIL * No gasoil barges traded in the window, but a broker said that bids and offers came at discounts to April ICE gasoil futures of $3-$5 a tonne fob ARA, softening a little from Monday's discount of $3 a tonne. * April ICE gasoil futures were down 1.05 percent at $1,032.25 a tonne at 1638 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $14.36 a barrel, pretty much unchanged from Monday. * April/May LGO-1=R was in a slight contango of 25 cents a tonne, compared with a backwardation of $2 a tonne on Monday as the curve continued to flip-flop. * No 50 ppm German specification gasoil barges traded, but a broker said bids and offers came at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures of $6-$11 a tonne fob ARA, compared with Monday's trades at premiums of $8 a tonne. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Ten diesel barges changed hands at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures of $17-$17.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from Monday's premiums at $18-$18.50 a tonne. * Statoil, Cargill, North Sea Group, Hetco and ConocoPhillips were on the sell side. BP bought eight of the barges whilst Litasco bought the other two. * No cargoes traded. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * One barge traded in the window at a premium to April ICE gasoil futures of $66 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Monday's level. Litasco sold the barge to BP. * BP sold a cargo to Shell. * The International Air Transport Association has cut its forecast for global airline profits this year due to a sharp rise in oil prices, saying a spike to $150 per barrel could lead to losses as high as $5.3 billion. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $756-$758 a tonne fob ARA, in a tighter range than Monday's price discussion of $754-$761 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $702.50-$705 a tonne fob ARA, slipping from Monday's $712.50-$715 a tonne range. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; additional reporting by Zaida Espana, editing by Jane Baird)