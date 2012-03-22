LONDON, March 22 Gasoil and diesel barge
differentials in northwest Europe were unchanged on Thursday as
the market remained hobbled by weak demand, and the ICE gasoil
futures curve flattened at the front end, providing traders with
no clear trend.
Gasoil stocks independently held in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose 12.9 percent week on week
to 2.774 million tonnes, according to data from Dutch oil
consultant Pieter Kulsen.
Kulsen attributed this to a combination of cargoes arriving
from India, Russia and the United States, and weak demand.
Some traders expect demand to pick up as farmers begin
sowing their crops, with Russian domestic agricultural demand
potentially creating a dip in exports to Europe.
"I don't think the agricultural demand has fully come in
yet," said one middle distillates trader. He added that some
product was still being drawn from the Baltic port of Ventspils
for desulphurisation.
A trader focused on the Mediterranean market said he had
seen some buying of gasoil for desulphurisation to make it into
diesel, but the spread between the two was beginning to narrow.
"Diesel is going down and 0.1 percent is going up - you need
to lock in this spread," he said.
GASOIL
* It was a case of deja vu in the gasoil barge market as
Vitol sold another two barges to Mercuria at a discount to April
ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne fob ARA, the same as on
Wednesday.
* April ICE gasoil futures were down 1.17 percent at
$1,014.75 a tonne at 1649 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was $13.53 a barrel,
down from $13.72 on Wednesday.
* The spread between April/May LGO-1=R disappeared
completely as the market sought direction, flattening to zero
from a slight contango of 75 cents a tonne on Wednesday.
* No 50 ppm German specification gasoil barges traded.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Three diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to
April ICE gasoil futures of $16.50-$17 a tonne fob ARA, in line
with Wednesday's trades at premiums of $16.00-$17.50 a tonne.
* Statoil and Hetco were sellers, whilst BP bought two of
the barges and AH Meyer the other.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* No jet fuel barges traded in the window again. Bids and
offers came at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures of $64-$70 a
tonne fob ARA.
* No cargoes traded either, but bids and offers came at
premiums of April ICE gasoil futures of $67.50-$73 a tonne cif
NWE.
* A broker said he was still not seeing much pick up in
demand, despite the approach of the Easter getaway. "There is
some demand showing but it is pretty unchanged still."
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content were discussed at $743-$752 a tonne fob ARA,
down from Wednesday's trades at $758.50-$758.75 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $691-$694.50 a tonne fob ARA, down
from $697-$701 a tonne in the previous session.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by David Hulmes)