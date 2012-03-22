LONDON, March 22 Gasoil and diesel barge differentials in northwest Europe were unchanged on Thursday as the market remained hobbled by weak demand, and the ICE gasoil futures curve flattened at the front end, providing traders with no clear trend. Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose 12.9 percent week on week to 2.774 million tonnes, according to data from Dutch oil consultant Pieter Kulsen. Kulsen attributed this to a combination of cargoes arriving from India, Russia and the United States, and weak demand. Some traders expect demand to pick up as farmers begin sowing their crops, with Russian domestic agricultural demand potentially creating a dip in exports to Europe. "I don't think the agricultural demand has fully come in yet," said one middle distillates trader. He added that some product was still being drawn from the Baltic port of Ventspils for desulphurisation. A trader focused on the Mediterranean market said he had seen some buying of gasoil for desulphurisation to make it into diesel, but the spread between the two was beginning to narrow. "Diesel is going down and 0.1 percent is going up - you need to lock in this spread," he said. GASOIL * It was a case of deja vu in the gasoil barge market as Vitol sold another two barges to Mercuria at a discount to April ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne fob ARA, the same as on Wednesday. * April ICE gasoil futures were down 1.17 percent at $1,014.75 a tonne at 1649 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was $13.53 a barrel, down from $13.72 on Wednesday. * The spread between April/May LGO-1=R disappeared completely as the market sought direction, flattening to zero from a slight contango of 75 cents a tonne on Wednesday. * No 50 ppm German specification gasoil barges traded. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Three diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures of $16.50-$17 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Wednesday's trades at premiums of $16.00-$17.50 a tonne. * Statoil and Hetco were sellers, whilst BP bought two of the barges and AH Meyer the other. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No jet fuel barges traded in the window again. Bids and offers came at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures of $64-$70 a tonne fob ARA. * No cargoes traded either, but bids and offers came at premiums of April ICE gasoil futures of $67.50-$73 a tonne cif NWE. * A broker said he was still not seeing much pick up in demand, despite the approach of the Easter getaway. "There is some demand showing but it is pretty unchanged still." FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $743-$752 a tonne fob ARA, down from Wednesday's trades at $758.50-$758.75 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $691-$694.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from $697-$701 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by David Hulmes)