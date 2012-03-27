LONDON, March 27 Diesel and gasoil differentials
firmed slightly on Tuesday, but the contango at the front end of
the ICE gasoil curve narrowed again as the market continued to
search for direction.
A middle distillates trader said that the market was still
quite balanced, with demand from the Middle East and North
Africa helping to soak up the increased supply coming from
Russia and the Baltic ports.
A fire at Royal Dutch Shell's 500,000 barrels-per-day
Singapore refinery has had little impact on the European market,
traders said.
Although one of the crude distillation units is still down,
the outage is considered a lot less serious than that which
struck the plant last September. This boosted
distillate differentials in Europe as Asia had to source refined
products elsewhere.
"Singapore has such a lot of storage it has to be something
really big to move it," a trader said. "It has a huge shock
absorber."
Back in the UK, market participants eyed the strike called
by fuel tanker drivers, which is expected to bouy diesel and
gasoline in the prompt market as people rush to fill up their
cars with petrol.
"The UK supply system is already under some pressure due to
the question mark over Coryton and a strike will surely not
help," noted Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix.
GASOIL
* Three barges of gasoil traded at a discount to April ICE
gasoil futures of $2 a tonne fob ARA, firming from Monday's
discounts of $4 a tonne. Vitol sold all three barges to Shell.
* April ICE gasoil futures were down 0.32 percent at
$1,026.75 a tonne at 1537 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $12.76 a barrel,
down from $12.92 a barrel on Monday.
* The spread between April/May LGO-1=R was in a narrow
contango of 50 cents a tonne, in from a contango of $1.25 around
the same time on Monday.
* One 50 ppm German specification gasoil barge traded. Vitol
sold the 3,000 tonne barge to Mabanaft at a premium to April ICE
gasoil futures of $12 a tonne fob ARA.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Three diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to
April ICE gasoil futures of $19.50-$20 a tonne fob ARA, firming
from Monday's $16-$18 a tonne premiums.
* Vitol sold all the barges to North Sea Group.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Glencore sold a barge to Vitol at 25 cents below the free
on board barges high price. The bid-offer spread was at premiums
to April ICE gasoil futures of $66-$72 a tonne fob ARA.
* BP sold a cargo to Morgan Stanley at a premium to April
ICE gasoil futures of $70 a tonne cif NWE, in line with Monday's
bid-offer spread.
* Pilots at Iberia, the Spanish airline, have called 30 days
of strikes to run from April to July, in a dispute over the
launch of a low-cost carrier, Iberia Express.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $759-$762 a tonne fob ARA, in line
with Monday's price talk of $759-$763 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $700-$705 a tonne fob ARA, also in
line with Monday's trades at $702-$703.50 a tonne.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)