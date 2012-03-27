LONDON, March 27 Diesel and gasoil differentials firmed slightly on Tuesday, but the contango at the front end of the ICE gasoil curve narrowed again as the market continued to search for direction. A middle distillates trader said that the market was still quite balanced, with demand from the Middle East and North Africa helping to soak up the increased supply coming from Russia and the Baltic ports. A fire at Royal Dutch Shell's 500,000 barrels-per-day Singapore refinery has had little impact on the European market, traders said. Although one of the crude distillation units is still down, the outage is considered a lot less serious than that which struck the plant last September. This boosted distillate differentials in Europe as Asia had to source refined products elsewhere. "Singapore has such a lot of storage it has to be something really big to move it," a trader said. "It has a huge shock absorber." Back in the UK, market participants eyed the strike called by fuel tanker drivers, which is expected to bouy diesel and gasoline in the prompt market as people rush to fill up their cars with petrol. "The UK supply system is already under some pressure due to the question mark over Coryton and a strike will surely not help," noted Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix. GASOIL * Three barges of gasoil traded at a discount to April ICE gasoil futures of $2 a tonne fob ARA, firming from Monday's discounts of $4 a tonne. Vitol sold all three barges to Shell. * April ICE gasoil futures were down 0.32 percent at $1,026.75 a tonne at 1537 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $12.76 a barrel, down from $12.92 a barrel on Monday. * The spread between April/May LGO-1=R was in a narrow contango of 50 cents a tonne, in from a contango of $1.25 around the same time on Monday. * One 50 ppm German specification gasoil barge traded. Vitol sold the 3,000 tonne barge to Mabanaft at a premium to April ICE gasoil futures of $12 a tonne fob ARA. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Three diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures of $19.50-$20 a tonne fob ARA, firming from Monday's $16-$18 a tonne premiums. * Vitol sold all the barges to North Sea Group. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Glencore sold a barge to Vitol at 25 cents below the free on board barges high price. The bid-offer spread was at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures of $66-$72 a tonne fob ARA. * BP sold a cargo to Morgan Stanley at a premium to April ICE gasoil futures of $70 a tonne cif NWE, in line with Monday's bid-offer spread. * Pilots at Iberia, the Spanish airline, have called 30 days of strikes to run from April to July, in a dispute over the launch of a low-cost carrier, Iberia Express. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $759-$762 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Monday's price talk of $759-$763 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $700-$705 a tonne fob ARA, also in line with Monday's trades at $702-$703.50 a tonne. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)