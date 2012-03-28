LONDON, March 28 Diesel and jet fuel premiums in northwest Europe rose on Wednesday, supported by tightening supply and resilient demand in the Mediterranean region for distillate products. Traders said that arrivals from the United States were slowing, as refinery shutdowns across the Atlantic diminished the availability of cargoes for export. Demand in the Mediterranean for distillate continued to hold up, with State-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corp (EGPC) issuing another tender to import gasoil. EGPC is seeking up to 105,000 tonnes of gasoil in two separate tenders for April-May, after buying 735,000 tonnes of gasoil for March-June this month, industry sources said on Wednesday. On the ICE trading platform, gasoil refining margins jumped by around $2 a barrel on the previous close, as gasoil largely resisted a slide in crude oil futures. The April/May spread flipped between backwardation and contango during the session, in a sign pressure on supply at the front of the curve was keep prompt prices supported. Oil prices fell by more than $2 a barrel during the session, sliding on talk of a possible release of emergency stocks, a rise in U.S. inventories and further promises by Saudi Arabia to fill any gap in supply created by a ban on Iranian crude. GASOIL * One barge of gasoil traded in the window, with BP buying from Vitol at a $2 a tonne discount to April ICE gasoil futures. * Prices were unchanged from Tuesday, remaining firmer than $4 a tonne discounts at the start of the week. * Glencore bid for two cargoes of summer specification gasoil in the Mediterranean window, at $9-$10 a tonne over April futures. Gunvor offered two cargoes at $0.50-$3.50 a tonne below mean quotes. There were no bids or offers in the NWE region. * April ICE gasoil futures were down 0.37 percent at $1,022 a tonne at 1648 GMT, resisting a steep fall in crude oil prices. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R rose to $13.44 a barrel around the same time, up from $12.25 a barrel at the close on Tuesday. * The spread between April/May LGO-1=R flipped between contango and backwardation on Wednesday afternoon. It was flat at the time of writing. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Diesel barge trading picked up, with 14 barges changing hands during the window. * Prices rose to about $21 a tonne fob ARA over April ICE gasoil futures, up from $19.50-$20 a tonne differentials the previous day. * AIC sold five barges to BP at $1 a tonne of April ICE low-sulphur gasoil futures. * North Sea Group, Morgan Stanley and AHM were also buyers, while Vitol, ConocoPhilips and Unipec were among the sellers. * In the north, China Oil Hong Kong sold a cargo of French summer specification diesel to BP at $1 a tonne over mean quotes. BP bought a second cargo of French summer specification diesel from Shell at $13 a tonne over April low-sulphur gasoil futures. A third cargo traded with Vitol selling to Hetco. * No diesel traded in the Mediterranean, although Vitol and Shell offered, the latter at $31 a tonne over May gasoil futures, while Total, China Oil Hong Kong and BP bid for cargoes, with the latter bidding at $13 a tonne over April low-sulphur gasoil futures. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * KLM sold a barge to BP at $71 a tonne fob ARA over April ICE futures. On Tuesday, Glencore sold a barge to Vitol at 25 cents below the fob barges high price. The bid/offer spread was at $66/$72 a tonne fob ARA. * No cargoes traded. Total and Morgan Stanley bid, the latter a premium of $76 a tonne over April futures. Vitol and BP offered. * On Tuesday, BP sold a cargo to Morgan Stanley at a premium to April ICE gasoil futures of $70 a tonne cif NWE, in line with Monday's bid-offer spread. * Pilots at Iberia, the Spanish airline, have called 30 days of strikes to run from April to July, in a dispute over the 70launch of a low-cost carrier, Iberia Express. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $758 a tonne fob ARA, slightly below Tuesday's $759-$762 a tonne fob ARA range. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $701-$702 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Tuesday's $700-$705 a tonne fob ARA range. (Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by Anthony Barker)