LONDON, March 28 Diesel and jet fuel premiums in
northwest Europe rose on Wednesday, supported by tightening
supply and resilient demand in the Mediterranean region for
distillate products.
Traders said that arrivals from the United States were
slowing, as refinery shutdowns across the Atlantic diminished
the availability of cargoes for export.
Demand in the Mediterranean for distillate continued to hold
up, with State-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corp (EGPC)
issuing another tender to import gasoil.
EGPC is seeking up to 105,000 tonnes of gasoil in two
separate tenders for April-May, after buying 735,000 tonnes of
gasoil for March-June this month, industry sources said on
Wednesday.
On the ICE trading platform, gasoil refining margins jumped
by around $2 a barrel on the previous close, as gasoil largely
resisted a slide in crude oil futures.
The April/May spread flipped between backwardation and
contango during the session, in a sign pressure on supply at the
front of the curve was keep prompt prices supported.
Oil prices fell by more than $2 a barrel during the session,
sliding on talk of a possible release of emergency stocks, a
rise in U.S. inventories and further promises by Saudi Arabia to
fill any gap in supply created by a ban on Iranian crude.
GASOIL
* One barge of gasoil traded in the window, with BP buying
from Vitol at a $2 a tonne discount to April ICE gasoil futures.
* Prices were unchanged from Tuesday, remaining firmer than
$4 a tonne discounts at the start of the week.
* Glencore bid for two cargoes of summer specification
gasoil in the Mediterranean window, at $9-$10 a tonne over April
futures. Gunvor offered two cargoes at $0.50-$3.50 a tonne below
mean quotes. There were no bids or offers in the NWE region.
* April ICE gasoil futures were down 0.37 percent at
$1,022 a tonne at 1648 GMT, resisting a steep fall in crude oil
prices.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R rose to $13.44 a barrel
around the same time, up from $12.25 a barrel at the close on
Tuesday.
* The spread between April/May LGO-1=R flipped between
contango and backwardation on Wednesday afternoon. It was flat
at the time of writing.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Diesel barge trading picked up, with 14 barges changing
hands during the window.
* Prices rose to about $21 a tonne fob ARA over April ICE
gasoil futures, up from $19.50-$20 a tonne differentials the
previous day.
* AIC sold five barges to BP at $1 a tonne of April ICE
low-sulphur gasoil futures.
* North Sea Group, Morgan Stanley and AHM were also buyers,
while Vitol, ConocoPhilips and Unipec were among the sellers.
* In the north, China Oil Hong Kong sold a cargo of French
summer specification diesel to BP at $1 a tonne over mean
quotes. BP bought a second cargo of French summer specification
diesel from Shell at $13 a tonne over April low-sulphur gasoil
futures. A third cargo traded with Vitol selling to Hetco.
* No diesel traded in the Mediterranean, although Vitol and
Shell offered, the latter at $31 a tonne over May gasoil
futures, while Total, China Oil Hong Kong and BP bid for
cargoes, with the latter bidding at $13 a tonne over April
low-sulphur gasoil futures.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* KLM sold a barge to BP at $71 a tonne fob ARA over April
ICE futures. On Tuesday, Glencore sold a barge to Vitol at 25
cents below the fob barges high price. The bid/offer spread was
at $66/$72 a tonne fob ARA.
* No cargoes traded. Total and Morgan Stanley bid, the
latter a premium of $76 a tonne over April futures. Vitol and BP
offered.
* On Tuesday, BP sold a cargo to Morgan Stanley at a premium
to April ICE gasoil futures of $70 a tonne cif NWE, in line with
Monday's bid-offer spread.
* Pilots at Iberia, the Spanish airline, have called 30 days
of strikes to run from April to July, in a dispute over the
70launch of a low-cost carrier, Iberia Express.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $758 a tonne fob ARA, slightly below
Tuesday's $759-$762 a tonne fob ARA range.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $701-$702 a tonne fob ARA, in line
with Tuesday's $700-$705 a tonne fob ARA range.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by Anthony Barker)