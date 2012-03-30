LONDON, March 30 Diesel and gasoil differentials
in northwest Europe were unchanged on Friday, but diesel
remained supported at the front end due to tight supply, whilst
UK motorists continued heavy buying on fears of a road tanker
drivers' strike.
Traders said middle distillates were tight in northwest
Europe as Russian exports from the port of Primorsk dipped
following a rise in domestic demand. Meanwhile, some refineries
are still in turnaround.
"Most of the supply from the U.S. went to the Mediterranean,
because the Med was tight recently due to the bad refining
margin, but with lower Russian exports, northwest Europe is now
tight," said one diesel barge trader.
He added that across Europe demand was not really picking
up, with a general strike in Spain on Thursday bringing
factories and ports to a standstill..
"The recent strength in the market is more on the supply
side. If this supply problem is fixed, the diesel premium will
come down again," he said.
Another trader noted that the market was a little tighter in
the Mediterranean as well, with diesel cargo premiums rising
from previous levels.
In the UK, trade union Unite ruled out a strike by fuel
tanker drivers over Easter, allowing more time for talks to
resolve the dispute, which has triggered widespread buying.
However, motorists continued to drain petrol stations dry
. "I went to fill my bike today, and there was no
diesel at the pump," said one middle distillates trader.
GASOIL
* One gasoil barge traded in the window, with Shell buying
from North Sea Group at a discount to April ICE gasoil futures
of $2.75 a tonne fob ARA. This was in line with Thursday's
prices.
* April ICE gasoil futures were down 0.47 percent at
$1,013 a tonne at 1546 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $12.72 a barrel,
down from $13.37 a barrel in the previous session.
* The spread between April/May LGO-1=R was in a
backwardation of around 50 cents, unchanged from Thursday.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Seven diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to
April ICE gasoil of $21 a tonne, unchanged from the previous
session.
* BP bought all the barges from Litasco, Unipec, Cargill,
Hetco and AIC.
* BP is a leading petrol station operator in the UK market,
where petrol forecourts were running dry as motorists rushed to
fill their cars ahead of the potential strike.
* "The current process of hoarding translates into very high
prompt demand, but that will be replaced by lower future
demand," Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix, said in a
note.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two barges of jet fuel traded at premiums to April ICE
gasoil futures of $73 a tonne fob ARA, compared with a bid-offer
range of $67-$75 a tonne on Thursday.
* No cargoes traded.
* James Zhang, an energy analyst at Standard Bank, said that
refineries were reducing middle distillates production in favour
of gasoline, as the gasoline crack has bounced to three and a
half year highs.
* He noted that jet fuel had been hit hardest by this
refinery optimisation, which has resulted in a strong jet
differential over gasoil.
* Baggage handlers at the UK's Stansted airport voted to
strike over the Easter bank holiday weekend, potentially
disrupting more European flights following the strike at
Frankfurt on Tuesday.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content were discussed at $756-$759 a tonne fob ARA, up
from yesterday's price talk at $747-$757 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $696.50-$699 a tonne fob ARA, slightly
up from Thursday's $696-$697 a tonne.
* A spike in Japanese electricity demand this summer should
boost fuel oil prices as Japan attempts to plug the energy gap
left by its crippled nuclear sector.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)