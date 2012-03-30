LONDON, March 30 Diesel and gasoil differentials in northwest Europe were unchanged on Friday, but diesel remained supported at the front end due to tight supply, whilst UK motorists continued heavy buying on fears of a road tanker drivers' strike. Traders said middle distillates were tight in northwest Europe as Russian exports from the port of Primorsk dipped following a rise in domestic demand. Meanwhile, some refineries are still in turnaround. "Most of the supply from the U.S. went to the Mediterranean, because the Med was tight recently due to the bad refining margin, but with lower Russian exports, northwest Europe is now tight," said one diesel barge trader. He added that across Europe demand was not really picking up, with a general strike in Spain on Thursday bringing factories and ports to a standstill.. "The recent strength in the market is more on the supply side. If this supply problem is fixed, the diesel premium will come down again," he said. Another trader noted that the market was a little tighter in the Mediterranean as well, with diesel cargo premiums rising from previous levels. In the UK, trade union Unite ruled out a strike by fuel tanker drivers over Easter, allowing more time for talks to resolve the dispute, which has triggered widespread buying. However, motorists continued to drain petrol stations dry . "I went to fill my bike today, and there was no diesel at the pump," said one middle distillates trader. GASOIL * One gasoil barge traded in the window, with Shell buying from North Sea Group at a discount to April ICE gasoil futures of $2.75 a tonne fob ARA. This was in line with Thursday's prices. * April ICE gasoil futures were down 0.47 percent at $1,013 a tonne at 1546 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $12.72 a barrel, down from $13.37 a barrel in the previous session. * The spread between April/May LGO-1=R was in a backwardation of around 50 cents, unchanged from Thursday. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Seven diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to April ICE gasoil of $21 a tonne, unchanged from the previous session. * BP bought all the barges from Litasco, Unipec, Cargill, Hetco and AIC. * BP is a leading petrol station operator in the UK market, where petrol forecourts were running dry as motorists rushed to fill their cars ahead of the potential strike. * "The current process of hoarding translates into very high prompt demand, but that will be replaced by lower future demand," Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix, said in a note. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two barges of jet fuel traded at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures of $73 a tonne fob ARA, compared with a bid-offer range of $67-$75 a tonne on Thursday. * No cargoes traded. * James Zhang, an energy analyst at Standard Bank, said that refineries were reducing middle distillates production in favour of gasoline, as the gasoline crack has bounced to three and a half year highs. * He noted that jet fuel had been hit hardest by this refinery optimisation, which has resulted in a strong jet differential over gasoil. * Baggage handlers at the UK's Stansted airport voted to strike over the Easter bank holiday weekend, potentially disrupting more European flights following the strike at Frankfurt on Tuesday. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $756-$759 a tonne fob ARA, up from yesterday's price talk at $747-$757 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $696.50-$699 a tonne fob ARA, slightly up from Thursday's $696-$697 a tonne. * A spike in Japanese electricity demand this summer should boost fuel oil prices as Japan attempts to plug the energy gap left by its crippled nuclear sector. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)