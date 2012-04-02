LONDON, April 2 Diesel differentials in
northwest Europe rose on Monday, supported by a tight supply
outlook, as strong demand in exporting regions was expected to
limit deliveries to Europe.
Traders in Asia and Europe said the arbitrage window for
exports to Europe appeared unworkable, and deliveries from
Russia are also expected to be limited by strong domestic
demand.
Despite the rise in diesel prices, refining margins remained
pressured in the region as oil prices also rose on Monday,
supported by positive U.S. manufacturing data and delays in
cargo deliveries from the North Sea.
Instead, the prospects for jet fuel imports appeared more
likely as Asian jet fuel prices weakened on Monday, making it
slightly profitable to send the product from Asia to Europe and
U.S. West Coast.
Talks to head off a threatened strike by British fuel tanker
drivers will take place on Wednesday, a mediation body said. The
dispute has led to criticism of the government and already
prompted panic buying by motorists.
GASOIL
* Three gasoil barges traded in the window, with North Sea
Group and BP selling to Gunvor and Shell.
* Gasoil barge differentials rose slightly, trading at
discounts to April ICE gasoil futures of $2-$2.50 a tonne fob
ARA on Monday, up from discounts of $2.75 a tonne fob ARA the
previous session.
* There was little activity in the gasoil cargo market in
the NWE and Mediterranean regions.
* One barge of 50ppm gasoil traded in the window, with BP
selling to North Sea Group at $10 a tonne over April ICE
futures.
* April ICE gasoil futures rose 1.26 percent to
$1027 a tonne at 1748 GMT on Monday, almost keeping pace with
gains in Brent futures.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $13.38 a barrel,
up from $13.19 a barrel at the previous close.
* The spread between April/May LGO-1=R flipped into a slim
contango of 50 cents a tonne on Monday. It was in backwardation
around the same time on Friday, at minus 50 cents.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Five diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to
April ICE gasoil of $23-$25, up from $21 a tonne, unchanged from
the previous session.
* Morgan Stanley, North Sea Group, Vitol and Litasco were
buyers, while AIC, Shell, Cargill and Unipec were seller.
* Rising diesel prices in Asia have closed the window for
diesel arbitrage, and fundamentals in the East remained strong
on Monday.
* There were no offers in the diesel cargo market, while BP
and North Sea Group bid for cargoes in the NWE region. A cargo
traded in the Mediterranean at $31 a tonne over April ICE
futures, with Gunvor selling to China Oil Hong Kong.
* Sri Lanka's Lanka IOC emerged in the spot market to seek
more than 70,000 tonnes of gasoil and gasoline for delivery in
May, after skipping imports for April.
* Indian Oil Corp bought 60,000 tonnes of 320 ppm sulphur
diesel from BP at a premium of above $6 a barrel to Middle East
quotes, industry sources said.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* No barges of jet fuel traded in the window. On Friday,
premiums to April ICE gasoil futures were at $73 a tonne fob
ARA.
* No cargoes traded, although BP bid at $79 a tonne over
April ICE futures, while Total bid at $78 a tonne differentials
and Morgan Stanley bid at $81 a tonne differentials. No cargoes
had traded on Friday either.
* Baggage handlers at the UK's Stansted airport voted to
strike over the Easter bank holiday weekend, potentially
disrupting more European flights following the strike at
Frankfurt on Tuesday.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content were discussed at $757-$764 a tonne fob ARA, up
from $756-$759 a tonne fob ARA.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $702.50-$705 a tonne fob ARA, up from
Friday's $696.50-$699 a tonne fob ARA.
* A spike in Japanese electricity demand this summer should
boost fuel oil prices as Japan attempts to plug the energy gap
left by its crippled nuclear sector.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)