LONDON, April 4 Diesel differentials slipped in northwest Europe on Wednesday after bearish inventories data from the United States, although traders said supplies were fairly tight in Europe due to a lack of cargoes arriving from the U.S. and Asia. The Energy Information Administration said that U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include heating oil and diesel, rose by 19,000 barrels week-on-week, compared with a consensus forecast for a 400,000 barrel drop. Middle distillate supplies in Europe are tightening as refineries are producing fewer barrels. Instead they are trying to maximise gasoline output to benefit from the strong gasoline refining margin, which is still up at over $20 a barrel. In addition, fewer cargoes are arriving from the Asia-Pacific now. "Those that were fixed have ended up discharging in Singapore or reloading jet," a trader said. He noted that diesel was weaker in the U.S. and the Mediterranean markets, which is reliant on imports after simple refineries cut runs due to high crude prices. "The shortage does not feel like it is being fully felt, particularly in northwest Europe," he said. "The arbitrage is still not workable for that incremental barrel." GASOIL * Two gasoil barges traded in the window, with Gunvor again buying from North Sea Group at a discount to April ICE gasoil futures of $1.75 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Tuesday. * Barge brokers said that the market was "pretty dull" ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend as traders begin to pack up and head off. * April ICE gasoil futures were down 1.81 percent at $1,015 a tonne at 1543 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $13.09 a barrel, down slightly from $13.28 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. * The contango between April/May LGO-1=R was unchanged from Tuesday at $1 a tonne. * A trader said spreads were weakening as the April expiry approaches. "Many people will be looking to use the break on expiry and the weakness as a long point (to enter)," he added. * F Meyer bought a 50 ppm gasoil barge from North Sea Group at a premium to April ICE gasoil futures of $8 a tonne fob ARA. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Ten diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to April ICE gasoil of $22-$23.50 a tonne fob ARA, slipping a little from Tuesday's premiums of $23.50-$24.00 a tonne. * Vitol, Morgan Stanley, North Sea Group and Shell were buyers whilst AIC, Total, China Oil Hong Kong, Mercuria, Cargill and Litasco were on the sell side. * BP bought a cargo of UK summer specification diesel from China Oil Hong Kong at a premium to ICE April low sulphur gasoil futures of $14 a tonne cif NWE. * BP also bought a cargo of French summer specification diesel in the Mediterranean market from Vitol. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * The jet fuel barge market remained quiet, with only one trade in the window. Glencore managed to sell a 2,000 tonne barge to Shell, but no bids were seen. * Conversely, the cargo window attracted a flurry of bids and offers, but no trades were concluded. Bids came at premiums to May ICE gasoil futures of $72-$76 a tonne cif NWE, whilst offers were at premiums of $76.50-$79 a tonne. * Tuesday's bids and offers came at premiums of $77-$82 a tonne cif NWE. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $761-$761.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from Tuesday's price talk at $769-$772.50 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $691.75-$694 a tonne fob ARA, down from Tuesday's levels of $704.50-$707.50 a tonne. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Keiron Henderson)