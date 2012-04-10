LONDON, April 10 European middle distillate
barge differentials were little changed on Tuesday, as traders
stayed away from the market amid slack demand after the Easter
holidays.
Gasoil buying interest has dwindled but traders expect that
the start of the driving season in Europe during the northern
hemisphere summer months would support the middle distillates
complex as a whole.
"Buying interest remains thin," one trader said. "It is
pretty quiet with some people still out of the market".
The Mediterranean basin could tighten after sources said
Jordan's sole refiner would need to import more fuel oil and
gasoil for power generation as continued attacks on a pipeline
disrupt natural gas supplies.
GASOIL
* No gasoil barges traded in the window. Last Thursday,
Gunvor bought from Glencore at a $3 a tonne discount to April
ICE gasoil futures.
* Two barges of 50ppm gasoil traded April plus $6 a tonne,
weaker than the trades at $8 a tonne over April ICE gasoil
futures seen last Thursday.
* April ICE gasoil futures were down 0.3 percent at
$990.25 a tonne at 1737 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $12.70 a barrel,
firming after settling at $10.95 a barrel on the last trading
session on Thursday.
* The April/May LGO-1=R spread moved into a narrower
contango of $0.75 a tonne, in from last Thursday's $2.25 a
tonne.
* Glencore bought a gasoil cargo in the Mediterranean from
Gunvor at flat to gasoil futures.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Only one diesel barge changed hands, with DS buying from
Statoil at April plus $22 a tonne fob ARA.
* The price levels and volume are little changed from before
the Easter holiday.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Three barges traded in the window at premiums to ICE
gasoil May futures of between $74-$75 a tonne fob ARA, with LFC
and Vitol selling and Shell buying all three. There were no
trades in the barge or cargo jet fuel market on Thursday.
* There were no cargoes trading in the window. Bids came
from BP and Morgan Stanley at premiums over May ICE gasoil of
between $73-$77 a tonne cif New and offers from Stasco and Vitol
at between $75-$77 a tonne.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $748-$757 a tonne fob ARA, compared
with levels of between $752-$760 a tonne last Thursday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at slightly weaker at $683-$687 a tonne
fob ARA, down from last week's $685-$688.50.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Keiron Henderson)