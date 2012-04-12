LONDON, April 11 European diesel firmed on Thursday, led by the Mediterranean market, with limited arbitrage imports from Asia and increase in demand within Europe. The tender by Kuwait Petroleum to buy diesel to its Milazzo, Italy refinery to cover the plant maintenance in May-July continued to support the market. The refinery is located is owned 50-50 by Kuwait Petroleum and Eni. Weekly ARA inventory data showed a fall by more than 4 percent in gasoil stocks due to an increase in exports to the Mediterranean and some rise in agricultural demand, analyst Pieter Kulsen said. GASOIL * Barge and cargo deals were relatively thin, with no deals done in the late afternoon session. * Earlier, gasoil with 0.1 percent sulphur content was discussed at May gasoil futures plus $3 a tonne fob ARA. * April ICE gasoil futures expired at $997.50 a tonne at 1100 GMT, keeping a backwardation of 25 cents to the May contract. * Physical delivery at the April expiry was 71,800 tonnes. * May gasoil futures <0#LCO:> were trading at $1,005.50 a tonne by 1651 GMT. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * In the barge market, 10ppm diesel was sold at May ICE gasoil futures plus $20 a tonne fob ARA, little changed from $20-$21 on Thursday, while 50 ppm traded at a $7-a-tonne premium. * In the cargo market, differentials rose about $2-3 from Wednesday. The UK and French summer spec 10ppm diesel was discussed at May gasoil futures plus $31 a tonne cif NWE. * Chinaoil bought 30,000 tonnes from Vitol at May futures plus $30 a tonne cif Mediterranean. * Other bidders included Saras and BP in the Mediterranean and Litasco, BP and Glencore in Northwest Europe. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Barges were discussed between May futures plus $68 and $70 a tonne fob ARA. The premium dipped slightly for the second day, compared with a deal at the benchmark plus $70 on Wednesday. * Cargoes were discussed at May futures plus $71-$75 a tonne cif NWE, marginally lower than Wednesday's deal at the benchmark plus $78. FUEL OIL * Fuel oil also firmed. One very large carrier was being loaded in Rotterdam, destination Singapore, Kulsen said. * Vacuum gasoil (VGO) has been also firm, supported by strong diesel. * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $751-$756 a tonne fob ARA, up from Wednesday's deals at $745-$752 * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $689-$691 a tonne fob, up from $681-$683. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)