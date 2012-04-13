LONDON, April 13 Gasoil and diesel barge differentials in northwest Europe slipped on Friday as weak demand weighed on the market in a quiet week following the Easter holiday. The heating oil barge market remains lacklustre and barge brokers said they did not expect to see much restocking by German households as long as the gasoil curve was in backwardation. "It's slower than slow," said one broker. "With the backwardation there is no reason to restock now." Following the expiry of the April contract on Thursday the spread between the front and second-month contracts has widened to a backwardation of around $2.50 a tonne. This means prices are lower for future delivery than in the prompt market. On the cargoes side, a middle distillates trader said that the gasoil market felt quite tight, although demand from Argentina still needs to kick in. "It is constructive for the month but we need to see if export demand keeps increasing to offset the 400,000-odd tonnes of production returning in May," he said, referring to refineries returning from maintenance. For diesel cargoes, traders said that northwest Europe was fundamentally firm, but barges continue to move sideways. The overall swaps market was seen as weaker. "A couple of folks are trying their luck there on the bear side," a trader said. A middle distillates trader focused on the Mediterranean market said diesel supply and demand in the Med seemed balanced, but suggested this would not last. "I see demand, especially from Italy and Turkey, but you can find product. Maybe there is a lack of product in the prompt market but for the end of the month/beginning of May it looks over-supplied," he said. GASOIL * Two gasoil barges traded at a $1 a tonne discount to May ICE gasoil futures. Statoil sold both to North Sea Group. * This was weaker than Thursday's price discussion at premiums to May ICE gasoil of $3 a tonne fob ARA. * May ICE gasoil futures were up 0.27 percent to $1,007 a tonne by 1544 GMT. * ICE gasoil cracks LGO-LCO1=R were at $14.03 a barrel, up slightly over the week. * The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was at around $2.50 a tonne. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Three diesel barges changed hands at premiums to May ICE gasoil futures of $17 a tonne fob ARA, down from Thursday's $20 a tonne premium. * DS Mineraloel, North Sea Group and Mocoh were on the buy side, whilst Hetco and Statoil were sellers. * One 50 ppm gasoil barge traded at a premium to May ICE gasoil futures of $7 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Thursday's level. DS Mineraloel bought the barge from North Sea Group. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Three barges traded at premiums to May ICE gasoil futures of $68-$69 a tonne fob ARA, slipping slightly from Thursday's range of $68-$70 a tonne. * Lufthansa sold 2,000 tonnes to BP, whilst Shell bought a combined 6,000 tonnes from Vitol and Litasco. * No cargoes traded. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $750-$754.75 a tonne fob ARA, down from Thursday's $751-$756 a tonne range. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $693.50-$695 a tonne fob ARA, up from $689-$691 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jason Neely)