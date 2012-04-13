LONDON, April 13 Gasoil and diesel barge
differentials in northwest Europe slipped on Friday as weak
demand weighed on the market in a quiet week following the
Easter holiday.
The heating oil barge market remains lacklustre and barge
brokers said they did not expect to see much restocking by
German households as long as the gasoil curve was in
backwardation.
"It's slower than slow," said one broker. "With the
backwardation there is no reason to restock now."
Following the expiry of the April contract on Thursday the
spread between the front and second-month contracts has widened
to a backwardation of around $2.50 a tonne. This means prices
are lower for future delivery than in the prompt market.
On the cargoes side, a middle distillates trader said that
the gasoil market felt quite tight, although demand from
Argentina still needs to kick in.
"It is constructive for the month but we need to see if
export demand keeps increasing to offset the 400,000-odd tonnes
of production returning in May," he said, referring to
refineries returning from maintenance.
For diesel cargoes, traders said that northwest Europe was
fundamentally firm, but barges continue to move sideways. The
overall swaps market was seen as weaker. "A couple of folks are
trying their luck there on the bear side," a trader said.
A middle distillates trader focused on the Mediterranean
market said diesel supply and demand in the Med seemed balanced,
but suggested this would not last.
"I see demand, especially from Italy and Turkey, but you can
find product. Maybe there is a lack of product in the prompt
market but for the end of the month/beginning of May it looks
over-supplied," he said.
GASOIL
* Two gasoil barges traded at a $1 a tonne discount to May
ICE gasoil futures. Statoil sold both to North Sea Group.
* This was weaker than Thursday's price discussion at
premiums to May ICE gasoil of $3 a tonne fob ARA.
* May ICE gasoil futures were up 0.27 percent to
$1,007 a tonne by 1544 GMT.
* ICE gasoil cracks LGO-LCO1=R were at $14.03 a barrel, up
slightly over the week.
* The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was
at around $2.50 a tonne.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Three diesel barges changed hands at premiums to May ICE
gasoil futures of $17 a tonne fob ARA, down from Thursday's $20
a tonne premium.
* DS Mineraloel, North Sea Group and Mocoh were on the buy
side, whilst Hetco and Statoil were sellers.
* One 50 ppm gasoil barge traded at a premium to May ICE
gasoil futures of $7 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Thursday's
level. DS Mineraloel bought the barge from North Sea Group.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Three barges traded at premiums to May ICE gasoil futures
of $68-$69 a tonne fob ARA, slipping slightly from Thursday's
range of $68-$70 a tonne.
* Lufthansa sold 2,000 tonnes to BP, whilst Shell bought a
combined 6,000 tonnes from Vitol and Litasco.
* No cargoes traded.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $750-$754.75 a tonne fob ARA, down
from Thursday's $751-$756 a tonne range.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $693.50-$695 a tonne fob ARA, up from
$689-$691 a tonne in the previous session.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jason Neely)