LONDON, April 17 The backwardation between the
two front ICE gasoil future contracts widened on Tuesday, with
traders noting demand remained weak amid persistently strong
outright prices.
The front month ICE gasoil future traded at $992.75
a tonne by 1559 GMT, $2 dollars above the June contract.
Strong physical prices have continued to deter buyers from
the market, traders said, with appetite for diesel described as
'lethargic' ahead of the driving season.
"Demand is pretty dull everywhere, Asia demand has gone down
with the high flat (outright) price, and EU demand hasn't
improved," a diesel trader said.
Household heating oil tank stocks dipped to 49 percent by
the beginning of April from 50 percent in March in Europe's
largest market of Germany, as temperate winter weather and high
prices saw consumers opting to run down existing inventories.
Despite the recent strength in complex margins, some
analysts are wary that refiners eager to crack more barrels and
capture some profit could end up sitting on extra refined
products as strong physical prices curtail demand.
"Some of the improvement in the refining margins are due to
maintenance but given that the flat price is still capping
end-user demand, we are not confident that at current prices
there will be enough demand to absorb the additional product
output that is being priced in the cracks and we will therefore
have a cautious (view) to the product backwardation in the
months to come," Olivier Jakob from Petromatrix said.
GASOIL
* Six gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts of
between $0.50-$1.00 a tonne fob ARA, a tighter discount from the
previous session's $1.50-$2 a tonne.
* Shell sold five of the barges and Statoil the remainder,
with Gunvor, Morgan Stanley, NSG and Statoil on the buyside.
* May ICE gasoil futures were down 0.08 percent at
$993.25 a tonne by 1547 GMT, broadly in line with a small
decline in Brent futures.
* ICE gasoil cracks LGO-LCO1=R were at $14.50 a barrel,
compared with the previous day's settlement at $14.51.
* The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was
at around $2.25 a tonne, wider than the close on Monday at
$1.75.
* Five 50 ppm gasoil barge traded at a premium to May ICE
gasoil futures of $9-10 a tonne fob ARA, firming from Monday's
$7 a tonne. NSG NL bought four barges from BP at $9 over ICE
while BP bought one from NSG Trading.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Only one barge of diesel traded in the window, with NSG
buying from AIC at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $20 a
tonne, above Monday's $18.50-$19.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two barges of jet fuel traded in the window, with LFC
selling to Vitol at a premium of $66 a tonne over May ICE gasoil
futures and Litasco selling to Morgan Stanley at $66.50 a tonne
over ICE.
* The prices were weaker from Monday's level of $67 a tonne
fob ARA.
* No cargoes traded again on Tuesday.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content were discussed at $736.00-$746.00 a tonne fob
ARA, weakening from the previous session's $741.25-$742.25.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded slightly lower at $680.00-$682.50 a
tonne, from $680.75-$683.00.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Alison Birrane)