LONDON, April 18 Backwardation in the ICE gasoil
curve widened further on Wednesday, deterring demand in
northwest Europe as consumers waited for prices to fall.
By 1600 GMT the spread between May and June was out another
$1 from Tuesday's level to $3.25 a tonne, as prices remained
higher at the front end of the curve.
Differentials were mixed across the middle distillates
complex as the market continued to search for direction.
In the UK, trade union Unite, which represents fuel tanker
drivers, said its members had rejected an offer to avert a
strike over pay and conditions but had agreed to hold further
talks before taking action which could disrupt supplies.
Panic buying before Easter drained UK petrol station
forecourts as drivers rushed to stock up and led to heavy buying
of diesel by BP in the northwest Europe market.
The Mediterranean market continues to be relatively balanced
with demand coming from North Africa and Turkey whilst
refineries are still cutting runs due to weak margins.
Eni said late on Tuesday that it was proceeding with a
partial and temporary stoppage of its Sicilian refinery at Gela,
citing an industry-wide collapse in margins.
In the United States, the Energy Information Administration
said weekly distillate stocks had fallen 2.91 million barrels to
their lowest levels since November 2008, compared with a
consensus forecast for a 200,000 barrel draw.
Analyst Dominick Chirichella of the Energy Management
Institute attributed the bumper diesel draw to the strong summer
planting season. U.S. farmers are reportedly ahead of schedule
due to warmer soil temperatures.
GASOIL
* Just one gasoil barge traded in the window, with Trafigura
buying from Statoil at a discount to May ICE gasoil futures of
$2 a tonne fob ARA, weakening from Tuesday's discounts of
$0.50-$1.00 a tonne.
* May ICE gasoil futures were down 0.78 percent at
$986.25 a tonne by 1546 GMT.
* ICE gasoil cracks LGO-LCO1=R were at $15.11 a barrel, up
from $14.50 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday.
* The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was
wider at around $3.25 a tonne, out from $2.25 a tonne on
Tuesday.
* Four 50 ppm gasoil barge traded at a premium to May ICE
gasoil futures of $10-$11 a tonne fob ARA, firming from
Tuesday's premiums of $9-10 a tonne.
* BP bought all the barges from North Sea Group. Colder
weather in northwest Europe over the past week has prompted a
trickle of demand after a very poor heating oil season.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Six diesel barges traded in the window, all at premiums to
ICE gasoil futures of $20 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from
Tuesday's level.
* ConocoPhillips, Omneo, and Morgan Stanley were on the buy
side whilst AIC, Statoil, Unipec and North Sea Group were
sellers.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* One jet fuel barge changed hands with Litasco selling
2,000 tonnes to Morgan Stanley at a premium to May ICE gasoil
futures of $68 a tonne fob ARA. This was up from Tuesday's trade
at $66 a tonne over May ICE gasoil.
* No cargoes traded but bids and offers came in the $70-$75
a tonne cif NWE range.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $721-$729 a tonne fob ARA, down from
Tuesday's price discussion at $736-$746 a tonne fob ARA.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content also traded down at $669.25-$672 a tonne fob
ARA, from $680-$682.50 a tonne on Tuesday.
* Analysts at JBC Energy noted an improvement in the fuel
oil crack as flows from Russia to Europe have fallen on the back
of refinery maintenance. Turnarounds in the Mediterranean are
also limiting fuel oil supplies.
* "According to our revised estimates, refinery maintenance
in the region is expected to take at least 800,000 barrels per
day (bpd) of capacity offline in May compared to more than
500,000 bpd this month," JBC said in a note.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)